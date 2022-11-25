Rishabh Pant white-ball performance in 2022: Mixed year for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and T20Is


Rishabh Pant has often been criticised for his display in the white-ball format for the Indian team especially in 2022 as the critics feel the wicketkeeper-batter is very wasteful when given the opportunity to bat.

While Pant has had a torrid time in T20Is, the left-handed batter has had a decent run in ODIs despite his failure to score big runs in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

Pant was dismissed for 15 off 23 balls as he was clean bowled by playing a rash shot against Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson. Pant walked in at number 4 to replace Shikhar Dhawan with 124 on the board and 25.3 overs left to play. But his stay at the wicket lasted just seven overs.

Despite the recent failure, Pant has had a decent run in the 50-over game in 2022, scoring 326 runs including an unbeaten hundred and two fifties at an average of 40.44 and strike rate of 98.19 in 9 innings. In 2022, he has also been dismissed for a duck twice.

Overall, Pant has played in 28 ODIs since making his debut in the format in 2018, scoring 855 runs at an average of 35.62. He has been out for a duck three times so far in his ODI career.

Here is a look at Pant's scores in ODIs in 2022:

Match No.VersusScoreVenue
1South Africa16 off 22 ballsBoland Park, Paarl
2South Africa85 off 71 ballsBoland Park, Paarl
3South Africa0 off 1 ballNewlands, Cape Town
4West Indies11 off 9 ballsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
5West Indies18 off 34 ballsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
6West Indies56 off 54 ballsNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
7EnglandDid Not BatThe Oval, London
8England0 off 5 ballsLord’s London
9England125* off 113 ballsOld Trafford, Manchester
10New Zealand15 off 23 ballsEden Park, Auckland

Pant, however, has had a great run in the longest format. He is the leading run-scorer in Test matches for India in 2022, having scored 532 runs including two hundreds at an impressive average of 66.50 in 9 innings.

In T20Is in 2022, it's a different story as Pant has scored just one fifty and two scores of 30 or more in 21 innings, scoring 364 runs at an average of 21.41 and strike rate of 132.84.

Here is a look at Pant's scores in T20Is in 2022:

Match No.VersusScoreVenue
1West Indies8 off 8 ballsEden Gardens
2West Indies52* off 28 ballsEden Gardens
3South Africa29 off 16 ballsDelhi
4South Africa5 off 7 ballsCuttack
5South Africa6 off 8 ballsVisakhapatnam
6South Africa17 off 23 ballsRajkot
7South Africa1* off 1 ballBengaluru
8England26 off 15 ballsBirmingham
9England1 off 5 ballsNottingham
10West Indies14 off 12 ballsTarouba
11West Indies24 off 12 ballsBasseterre
12West Indies33* off 26 ballsBasseterre
13West Indies44 off 31 ballsLauderhill
14Hong KongDNBDubai (DSC)
15Pakistan14 off 12 ballsDubai (DSC)
16Sri Lanka17 off 13 ballsDubai (DSC)
17Afghanistan20* off 16 ballsDubai (DSC)
18AustraliaDNBNagpur
19South AfricaDNBThiruvananthapuram
20South AfricaDNBGuwahati
21South Africa27 off 14 ballsIndore
22Zimbabwe3 off 5 ballsMelbourne
23England6 off 4 ballsAdelaide
24New Zealand6 off 13 ballsMount Maunganui
25New Zealand11 off 5 ballsNapier

Published On November 25, 2022

