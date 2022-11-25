Rishabh Pant white-ball performance in 2022: Mixed year for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and T20Is
Rishabh Pant has often been criticised for his display in the white-ball format for the Indian team especially in 2022 as the critics feel the wicketkeeper-batter is very wasteful when given the opportunity to bat.
While Pant has had a torrid time in T20Is, the left-handed batter has had a decent run in ODIs despite his failure to score big runs in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).
Pant was dismissed for 15 off 23 balls as he was clean bowled by playing a rash shot against Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson. Pant walked in at number 4 to replace Shikhar Dhawan with 124 on the board and 25.3 overs left to play. But his stay at the wicket lasted just seven overs.
Despite the recent failure, Pant has had a decent run in the 50-over game in 2022, scoring 326 runs including an unbeaten hundred and two fifties at an average of 40.44 and strike rate of 98.19 in 9 innings. In 2022, he has also been dismissed for a duck twice.
Overall, Pant has played in 28 ODIs since making his debut in the format in 2018, scoring 855 runs at an average of 35.62. He has been out for a duck three times so far in his ODI career.
Here is a look at Pant's scores in ODIs in 2022:
|Match No.
|Versus
|Score
|Venue
|1
|South Africa
|16 off 22 balls
|Boland Park, Paarl
|2
|South Africa
|85 off 71 balls
|Boland Park, Paarl
|3
|South Africa
|0 off 1 ball
|Newlands, Cape Town
|4
|West Indies
|11 off 9 balls
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|5
|West Indies
|18 off 34 balls
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|6
|West Indies
|56 off 54 balls
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7
|England
|Did Not Bat
|The Oval, London
|8
|England
|0 off 5 balls
|Lord’s London
|9
|England
|125* off 113 balls
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|10
|New Zealand
|15 off 23 balls
|Eden Park, Auckland
Pant, however, has had a great run in the longest format. He is the leading run-scorer in Test matches for India in 2022, having scored 532 runs including two hundreds at an impressive average of 66.50 in 9 innings.
In T20Is in 2022, it's a different story as Pant has scored just one fifty and two scores of 30 or more in 21 innings, scoring 364 runs at an average of 21.41 and strike rate of 132.84.
Here is a look at Pant's scores in T20Is in 2022:
|Match No.
|Versus
|Score
|Venue
|1
|West Indies
|8 off 8 balls
|Eden Gardens
|2
|West Indies
|52* off 28 balls
|Eden Gardens
|3
|South Africa
|29 off 16 balls
|Delhi
|4
|South Africa
|5 off 7 balls
|Cuttack
|5
|South Africa
|6 off 8 balls
|Visakhapatnam
|6
|South Africa
|17 off 23 balls
|Rajkot
|7
|South Africa
|1* off 1 ball
|Bengaluru
|8
|England
|26 off 15 balls
|Birmingham
|9
|England
|1 off 5 balls
|Nottingham
|10
|West Indies
|14 off 12 balls
|Tarouba
|11
|West Indies
|24 off 12 balls
|Basseterre
|12
|West Indies
|33* off 26 balls
|Basseterre
|13
|West Indies
|44 off 31 balls
|Lauderhill
|14
|Hong Kong
|DNB
|Dubai (DSC)
|15
|Pakistan
|14 off 12 balls
|Dubai (DSC)
|16
|Sri Lanka
|17 off 13 balls
|Dubai (DSC)
|17
|Afghanistan
|20* off 16 balls
|Dubai (DSC)
|18
|Australia
|DNB
|Nagpur
|19
|South Africa
|DNB
|Thiruvananthapuram
|20
|South Africa
|DNB
|Guwahati
|21
|South Africa
|27 off 14 balls
|Indore
|22
|Zimbabwe
|3 off 5 balls
|Melbourne
|23
|England
|6 off 4 balls
|Adelaide
|24
|New Zealand
|6 off 13 balls
|Mount Maunganui
|25
|New Zealand
|11 off 5 balls
|Napier