Rishabh Pant white-ball performance in 2022: Mixed year for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and T20Is

Rishabh Pant has often been criticised for his display in the white-ball format for the Indian team especially in 2022 as the critics feel the wicketkeeper-batter is very wasteful when given the opportunity to bat.

While Pant has had a torrid time in T20Is, the left-handed batter has had a decent run in ODIs despite his failure to score big runs in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

Pant was dismissed for 15 off 23 balls as he was clean bowled by playing a rash shot against Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson. Pant walked in at number 4 to replace Shikhar Dhawan with 124 on the board and 25.3 overs left to play. But his stay at the wicket lasted just seven overs.

Despite the recent failure, Pant has had a decent run in the 50-over game in 2022, scoring 326 runs including an unbeaten hundred and two fifties at an average of 40.44 and strike rate of 98.19 in 9 innings. In 2022, he has also been dismissed for a duck twice.

Overall, Pant has played in 28 ODIs since making his debut in the format in 2018, scoring 855 runs at an average of 35.62. He has been out for a duck three times so far in his ODI career.

Here is a look at Pant's scores in ODIs in 2022:

Match No. Versus Score Venue 1 South Africa 16 off 22 balls Boland Park, Paarl 2 South Africa 85 off 71 balls Boland Park, Paarl 3 South Africa 0 off 1 ball Newlands, Cape Town 4 West Indies 11 off 9 balls Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 5 West Indies 18 off 34 balls Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 6 West Indies 56 off 54 balls Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 England Did Not Bat The Oval, London 8 England 0 off 5 balls Lord’s London 9 England 125* off 113 balls Old Trafford, Manchester 10 New Zealand 15 off 23 balls Eden Park, Auckland

Pant, however, has had a great run in the longest format. He is the leading run-scorer in Test matches for India in 2022, having scored 532 runs including two hundreds at an impressive average of 66.50 in 9 innings.

In T20Is in 2022, it's a different story as Pant has scored just one fifty and two scores of 30 or more in 21 innings, scoring 364 runs at an average of 21.41 and strike rate of 132.84.

Here is a look at Pant's scores in T20Is in 2022: