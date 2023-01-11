Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be missing the upcoming IPL.

Ganguly, who currently works as the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, says the Indian keeper will be out of action after he suffered an accident.

Pant faced the accident on December 30 while travelling to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. He escaped without any major internal injuries, but later scans revealed the player had multiple muscle tears in the knee.

Pant was moved to Mumbai for treatment and the player underwent knee surgery last Friday. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital operated the Delhi Capitals captain and the player will be taking a minimum of four months to recover from the surgeries. He may take another two to three months to regain full match fitness.

"Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. Rishabh Pant's Injury will affect DC, " Sourav Ganguly said to reporters on Monday.

"It will be a great IPL. We will do well," he added.