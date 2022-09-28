Road Safety World Series 2022, 1st Semi-Final: India Legends vs Australia Legends, all you need to know

Raipur, Sep 27: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will face Australia Legends - who are being led by in-form Shane Watson - in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 28).

India-Australia rivalries have been the most talked about rivalries in recent times and fans were eagerly waiting for this clash in the RSWS. The two teams are finally seeing each other in an all-important knockout game, taking the excitement to another level.

Defending champions India Legends have been a tad unlucky this season as three of their five games ended in no result due to incessant rain. However, the two matches that the Men in Blue ended up winning were one-sided affairs. One might say, they weren't tested to the hilt in the tournament but the Sachin Tendulkar-led side looks to seek confidence from the stellar show against South Africa and England Legends.

Almost every key batter in the India Legends side has played a crucial role in the team's win in this edition and will be aiming to take the momentum forward. Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh have all scored runs whenever they got the opportunity to express themselves.

India Legends' bowling department also looks well-rounded and balanced. In all three innings, they've bowled, their bowlers have picked up wickets, broken the partnerships and prevented the opposition from posting big totals. The pace battery and the spin department did reasonably well in the three matches they've played.

They would take confidence from their bowling effort against the Windies where they prevented the Caribbean Legends from posting a big total in the death overs despite going for runs in the first half of the bowling innings.

Despite three games getting washed out due to rain, India Legends players have proven their mettle with the bat in whatever little opportunity they've got. In the first knock-out game of the second edition, the Men In Blue would be aiming to bring their A-Game against a worthy opponent.

The Australia Legends had a forgettable start to their campaign in the tournament but the Men In Yellow got back to winning ways in a nail-biting thriller against Bangladesh. Since then, Watson and his team haven't looked back and crushed West Indies in their league next game to secure the semi-final berth.

They even cruised to another one-sided win over England Legends in their last league match of the tournament. The Aussies again pulled off a run chase quite comfortably on Tuesday and will look to come out on the pitch with the same determination and energy within the next 18 hours.

Captain Watson is looking in a menacing form and would be aiming to continue the momentum against Indian bowlers. Getting past the seasoned Indian bowling lineup isn't easy but the Australians have it in them The Australian bowling attack, comprising Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Bryce McGain, among others looks equally potent.

So get ready for a mouthwatering contest between two big rivals.