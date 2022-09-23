Road Safety World Series 2022: Formidable Australia Legends take on South Africa in Dehradun, where to watch

Dehradun, Sep 23: Australia Legends would be aiming to continue their winning momentum in the Road Safety World Series 2022 as they face South Africa Legends in match number 15 here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday (September 23).

The Shane Watson-led side will be playing its third match of the tournament while Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends will play their last league match of this edition. The Proteas are all but out of the tournament and would be looking to play for pride.

South Africans lost their previous match to Sri Lanka Legends by 11 runs in Indore to get virtually knocked out of the semi-final race. Their opener Morne van Wyk played good innings of 56-ball 76 but no other batter in the middle-order provided much support from the other end in the run chase of 166. Their bowlers did reasonably well against Sri Lanka but could have done better and against a formidable Australian batting attack they'll have to be up to the mark.

Australians must be brimming with confidence following their sensational win over Bangladesh Legends in a thriller of a contest in Indore. Chasing a target of 159, the Shane Watson-led side reached home on the final delivery of the match. Wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin's unbeaten 58 off 37 balls helped the Aussies cross the line in a nail-biting game.

Shane Watson and his team have three more games to go in the tournament and have a very good chance of qualifying for the semis.

Where to watch:

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV