Road Safety World Series 2022: Full List of Teams, Captains and Vice-Captains

Mumbai, Sep 3: The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) announced the second edition of the tournament which will be held across four venues, starting September 10. The 22-day-long tournament in which several cricket legends from all over the world will play T20 matches and spread awareness about road safety in the country.

After much delay and postponement, the organisers have finally announced the new dates for the second season of the tournament. New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and the former BlackCaps will join legends from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England in the RSWS 2022 season.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the Indian Legends side and the batting maestro will be aiming to defend the title.

Several cricketers who were part of the first season, which was held in two legs between 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are back in the T20 cricket competition. While there are several others who will be making their debut in the tournament.

Tournament Venues:

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore, and Dehradun. Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final. Raipur hosted the second-leg of season one of RSWS.

Let us take a look at the complete squads and the captains and vice-captains of all eight teams:

India Legends*: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha(WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma.

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (Captain), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Lee, Bryce McCain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Krejza, Hastings, Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (Captain), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, Hamish Bennett, Aaron Redmond.

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Dario Barthley, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

'*' yet to be confirmed