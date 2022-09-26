Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends and Bangladesh Legends share points as rain plays spoilsport

Dehradun, Sep 25: In a premature end to the last league game of the Dehradun leg of Road Safety World Series 2022, match number 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 was abandoned midway through the Indian innings chasing 122 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (September 25).

Chasing a target of 122, India Legends reached 29 for 1 in four overs before skies opened up and forced the play to be stopped. Naman Ojha was the only wicket to perish as the wicket-keeper batter was clean bowled by Abdur Razzak for 9.

Badrinath (1*) - who opened the innings for India Legends - and Suresh Raina (10*) were present in the middle and the duo kept waiting for the rain to stop. As no play was possible, the umpires had to officially call off the match and points were shared. It was also a big setback for the fans who had turned up in big numbers to watch Sachin Tendulkar & Co. play.

It was the Sachin Tendulkar-led side's last league match of the tournament and the hosts will now be seen in action during the semi-final. The Indian Legends were unlucky for they needed just one more over's play for the Duckworth Lewis/Stern Method to come into effect. The bandwagon from Dehradun will now move to Raipur - the capital city of Chhattisgarh - where the last leg of the tournament will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh Legends posted a below-par 121 for the loss of nine wickets. Tendulkar rotated his bowlers brilliantly as no Bangladeshi batter was allowed to score freely in the powerplay.