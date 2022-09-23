RSWS 2022: India Legends defeat England Legends by 40 runs in rain-hit match; Tendulkar, Yuvraj shine

Dehradun, Sep 22: India Legends registered an emphatic 40-run win over England Legends in a rain-affected match number 14 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun on Thursday (September 22). With this win, the defending champions have secured their semi-final berth as well in the second edition of the T20 tournament, involving eight teams.

Chasing a massive 171-run target in a game reduced to 15 overs per side, England Legends reached 130 runs for the loss of six wickets. India's spinner Rajesh Pawar was the star with the ball.

After the opening game between West Indies Legends and the New Zealand Legends was called off due to the wet outfield on September 21, the threat of a washout loomed large over this game as well. But no rain post noon and tireless effort from the groundsmen paid off on Thursday and the match was eventually held.

The 25000-capacity stadium was almost full as fans came out in abundant numbers to watch Sachin Tendulkar & Co. play a game of cricket and they weren't disappointed as Indian batters showcased their big-hitting skills. Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny played good knocks with the bat and the former India cricketers posted a massive 170 runs on the board after being invited to bat first.

Tendulkar and Naman Ojha smashed it all over the ground to give their team an explosive start. Leading from the front, Tendulkar took on the offensive during this period and the Mumbaikar smashed 38* off 16 deliveries. The master blaster attacked Chris Tremlett for two consecutive sixes and followed it up with a boundary to give a solid start in the powerplay.

Once the openers were dismissed, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny kept scoring runs at a brisk pace and India Legends posted 170 for six. Yuvraj and Yusuf stole the show with their big-hitting exploits and tormented every England bowler.

Later in the second innings, India's former domestic cricket stalwart Rajesh Pawar and returned with figures of 12 for three from his quota of three overs. The left-arm spinner - who has picked up 281 FC wickets - returned with figures of 12 for 3 from three overs and tilted the game in India's favour.

Pragyan Ojha, Stuart Binny and Manpreet Gony took one wicket each and played a crucial role in their team's big win.