Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs Australia Legends: Heres what will happen to first semi-final

Raipur, Sep 29: The first semi-final between India Legends and Australia Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 will now be completed on Thursday (September 29) as rain played spoilsport again. The match officials have decided to continue the game from where it was stopped on Wednesday (September 28) here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The match will begin at 3:30 PM while the second semi-final which was supposed to be held on Thursday has now been pushed to Friday (September 30). The organisers have also announced that Sunday (October 2) will be the reserve day for the Final.

Earlier in the day, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and elected to field first. Australia Legends were off to a flying start their captain Shane Watson, along with his opening partner Alex Doolan shared another fifty-plus stand for the first wicket. Making full use of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay, the duo dealt in fours and sixes and took the team past the 50-run mark.

The threatening opening partnership of 60 runs was broken when spinner Rahul Sharma got Shane Watson caught at covers by Suresh Raina. Watson made 30 off 20 balls before getting dismissed. After Watson's departure, the Indian bowlers started putting on a tight leash and choked the flow of runs.

At the halfway stage the Aussies were 76/1. Yusuf Pathan provided another breakthrough on the second ball of the 11th over when he outfoxed Alex Doolan and got the batter stumped by Naman Ojha for 35.

Yusuf struck in his next over and ended the knock of Callum Ferguson for 10. The left-handed batter tried to flick him over the third man but failed to time it well and Tendulkar pouched an easy catch at short fine-leg. Australians lost their third wicket for 104 in the 13th over.

Then pacer Abhimanyu Mithun ended the innings of Nathan Reardon for 5 after getting him caught by Ojha and the partnership of 24 runs for the fourth wicket ended. Ben Dunk, however, was unperturbed with the fall of wickets at the other end and kept scoring runs fluently and smashed two sixes and four boundaries. But a stunning catch from Raina towards point brought an end to his innings for 46 off 26 balls. Australia lost two wickets in the same over bowled by the right-arm pacer, Mithun.

Just when the Indian bowlers were trying to apply pressure on the Aussie lower-middle order, the rain gods opened up the skies and the umpires had to call in the covers soon after the final ball of the 17th was delivered. By the time the play stopped, Aussies had posted 136 for 5. As it kept pouring, the match officials decided the shift the game to the next day with the hopes of getting a result.