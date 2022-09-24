Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Match Time, Where to Watch, Live On

Dehradun, Sept. 24: Upbeat Sri Lanka Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in match number 16 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday (Sept. 23), match number 15 of the RSWS between South Africa Legends and Australia Legends was rescheduled due to rain and wet outfield. It could be the first match on Saturday while the Sri Lanka-New Zealand tie will be held later. The groundsmen kept the covers on all day on Friday as the intermittent rain kept lashing Uttarakhand's capital city all day.

New Zealand Legends' previous game against West Indies was called off due to the wet outfield at this venue, and they would be hoping to play at least one match at this venue. The BlackCaps have tasted just one victory in one match and lost one, while two games have already become a victim of rain.

New Zealand, who suffered a defeat in the opening game, have been a tad unlucky as their most sought-after contest against hosts India was abandoned due to the wet outfield in Indore. Against Sri Lanka, the Kiwi Legends will look to put their best foot forward and secure crucial points to keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

The Ross Taylor-led side is ranked fourth in team standings and has a net run rate of -1.370. They have a total of eight points in four matches.

Meanwhile, Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are sitting at the third spot in the points table with 12 points in four games. The Lankan Lions have won two games and the same number of games got washed out as rain played spoilsport. Their net run rate is a healthy +1.610.

Against the Kiwis, they will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward and secure the semi-final berth. Jeevan Mendis and Sanath Jayasuriya have been doing well for their team in the tournament and their skipper would be looking to trouble New Zealand. Their batters have also been in sublime form and will be looking to dominate New Zealand bowlers.

Match Details:

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun

Timings: 7:30pm IST

Where to Watch:

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio