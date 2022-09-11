Road Safety World Series 2022: Stuart Binny, Rahul Sharma guide India Legends to a mammoth win in opener

Kanpur, Sept. 10: India Legends started their campaign in the opening game of Road Safety World Series 2022 with a dominating 61-run win over South Africa Legends on Saturday (September 10) here at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan lit up the stage with their explosive batting performances while bowlers also showed their class. Riding over dominant performances from Raina, Binny and Pathan, the Indian Legends posted a mammoth 217 for the loss of 4 wickets which was too much for the chasing side.

Chasing a massive target, South Africa put up a dismal show with the bat and were restricted to 156/9 as Indian bowlers put up a clinical show. Andrew Puttick (23) and Morne van Wyk (26) shared an opening stand of 43 runs and gave the Proteas a good start. Once the openers were back in the dugout, the Indian bowlers started tightening the noose around SA middle-order.

As the pressure of the scoreboard was mounting wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Alviro Petersen (10), Jacques Rudolph (16), Henry David (6) were dismissed in quick succession. Captain Jonty Rhodes (38* off 27 balls) was the top-scorer from his side and kept waging a lone battle and found no support from other batters in the middle overs.

For India, leg-spinner Rahul Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with impressive figures of 2/17 from his quota of 4 overs. Pragyan Ojha (2/32) and Munaf Patel (2/24) bagged two wickets apiece, while Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj also took a wicket each.