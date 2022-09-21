Road Safety World Series 2022: West Indies Legends face New Zealand Legends, venue, where to watch

Dehradun, Sep 21: In the first match of the Dehradun leg of Road Safety World Series 2022, West Indies Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in match number 13 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (September 21).

The Brian Lara-led side is coming into the game following a clinical 8-wicket victory over England in Indore. Riding over the stupendous bowling performance from Krishmar Santokie and Sulieman Benn, the Men In Maroon first restricted English batters to 156 for 5. Later, fluent half-centuries from Dwayne Smith and William Perkins propelled Brian Lara-led side to a big win to jump to the second spot with five points in three games.

Smith - who is a widely known freelancer in T20 cricket - is the leading run scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament, and the right-handed batter will be aiming to continue his form against a quality New Zealand bowling attack.

Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends who suffered a defeat in the opening game were a tad unlucky in the previous game as their most sought-after contest against hosts India was abandoned due to the wet outfield in Indore. The skies opened up in the last league match of the Indore leg after 5.5 overs of play were completed and it was eventually called off.

Against an in-form West Indies side, the Kiwi Legends will be aiming to put their best foot forward and secure two crucial points with a win. They will look for an encore on Wednesday but would also hope that the rain gods stay away from the venue.

New Zealand and West Indies have faced each other in 19 matches in T20Is. Of these, New Zealand have won 11 whereas West Indies have come out victorious on six occasions.

Squads:

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (Captain), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, Hamish Bennett, Aaron Redmond.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Dario Barthley, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie.

Timing: Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch:

Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Sports18 Khel

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio TV