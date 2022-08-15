Roger Binny and Captains of Maharaja Trophy hoist National Flag to celebrate Independence Day

Mysore, Aug 15: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on 15 August the entire country has bathed in tricolour. To mark the occasion, former India cricketer Roger Binny hoisted the national flag in Mysore at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground.

Binny, who is the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association - which is hosting the Maharaja Trophy T20, was also joined by KSCA Treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya and the captains of the six teams of the Maharaja Trophy.

Manish Pandey, captain of Gulbarga Mystics, Mayank Agarwal captain of Bengaluru Blasters, Karun Nair - who leads Mysuru Warriors, K Gowtham, captain of Shivamogga Strikers, Samarth R, captain of Mangalore United and Navneet Sisodia, who leads Hubli TigersD'EX were all present during the flag hoisting ceremony.

Binny was also part of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and is well known to have been an integral part of the team.

On India's Independence Day, Mangalore United take on Bengaluru Blasters at 3pm while the Gulbarga Mystics play Hubli Tigers in the 7pm game, both in Mysore. These are the final two games in Mysore before the tournament moves to Bangalore.

