Roger Binny in trouble? BCCI ethics officer serves conflict of interest notice to current president

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has been served a conflict of interest notice by the BCCI ethics officer and the former India cricketer has been asked to send his response by December 20.

As per PTI, Saran has asked Binny to file a written response by December 20 against the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The complainant, Sanjeev Gupta, has alleged that Binny is conflicted as his daughter-in-law works for Star Sports which has home season media rights for Indian cricket.

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part.

"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.

A conflict of interest clause in the past as well

Mayanti Langer - who is Binny's daughter-in-law - is part of Star Sports' broadcast panel. She has been a regular face of the broadcasters' anchoring group.

This isn't the first instance when a conflict of interest clause is being raised against Roger Binny. Earlier in 2015, the BCCI removed Binny as the national selector citing a conflict of interest as his son Stuart Binny played for the national side. The board had also removed Team Director Ravi Shastri from the IPL governing council under the same clause.

Binny - the former all-rounder who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian side -became the 36th BCCI president in October, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The 67-year-old played 27 Tests and T20 ODIs for India.

The former president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is the only cricketer in the BCCI's administration panel while the rest of the members have a political background.

Before Binny, the BCCI had only two other Test players as full-time presidents in the past i.e. Sourav Ganguly and the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram (1954-56). However, former cricketers Shivlal Yadav and Sunil Gavaskar served as the board presidents briefly on an ad-hoc basis.