Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly: Political debate erupts as TMC-BJP locked in a war-of-words

Bengaluru, Oct. 11: As news emerged that Sourav Ganguly is set to step down, a political debate emerged in Bengal. Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny filed his nomination for the BCCI top on Tuesday.

While Binny is the frontrunner to replace Ganguly, Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary. As soon as reports emerged of Binny's nomination, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that it was a political vendetta against the current BCCI chief.

TMC MP Shantanu Sen took to social media and said this was just another example of political vendetta. Sen questioned the fact that if Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah was being retained as BCCI secretary, then why not Ganguly. Sen went on to add that Ganguly was at the receiving end of a political vendetta as he was from the State of West Bengal and also because he hadn't joined BJP.

Taking to Twitter, MP Sen wrote, "Another example of political vendetta. Son of @AmitShah can be retained as Secretary of #BCCI. But @SGanguly99 can't be.

"Is it because he is from the State of @MamataOfficial or he didn't join @BJP4India? We are with you Dada!"

Sen and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh both were locked in a war of words. Speaking to India Today, Sen said that the fact that Amit Shah had visited Ganguly's residence this year and Ganguly despite being asked to be the face of BJP in Bengal, had turned down the offer, had worked against the former Indian captain. Sen said this was the reason that the BCCI presidency was being snatched from Ganguly.

In response, Dilip Ghosh, while speaking to Aaj Tak, said TMC was just politicising the issue and rather than targetting BJP, the TMC - the reigning government in Bengal should work on reviving sports in the state.

Former Indian skipper Ganguly, fondly known as 'Dada', had been appointed president of the Indian cricket board on November 19, 2019. Binny, who filed his nomination on Tuesday, is the frontrunner. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 13.