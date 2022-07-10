Rohit Sharma achieves big captaincy records at Edgbaston: Check the incredible numbers!

Birmingham, July 10: Rohit Sharma guided India to a T20I series win over England as they registered a 49-run win in the second T20I match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday (July 9).

Rohit was understandably elated after India’s latest series win and along with it the Mumbaikar also created several captaincy record for India.

"We know how good they are as a team, not just in England but everywhere they go. When you win games there is confidence and it is important how the boys feel. I really wanted to see how we perform after a team and challenge ourselves as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

“We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here and he carried on from there. We understand the importance of the powerplay, be it scoring runs or taking wickets. We look forward to another game tomorrow," said the skipper at the post-match presentation.

Rohit would not have taken any credit for himself, and as his vaunt he lauded the team’s collective effort.