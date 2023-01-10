Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give blistering start to India, Rohit creates New Record

Rohit Sharma returned to ODI cricket in style in Guwahati, with a destructive inning against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday.

The Indian captain fractured his thumb in the Bangladesh ODI series and was out of action since then.

The Indian captain didn't have the best of 2022 with the bat, but has made a fantastic start to 2023.

Rohit Scores 47th ODI Fifty:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored his 47th ODI fifty on Tuesday and batted with immense authority. Opening the bat with Shubman Gill, he took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers in the powerplay and dismantled their rhythm. Rohit completed his fifty off just 40 balls and gave India a flying start.

He scored 83 off just 67 balls before getting out in the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka. Although it was an inning of immense class, he was seemingly upset with himself as the batter missed out on a certain hundred.

Rohit and Shubman provide a flying start:

From the start, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were comfortable against the Lanka bowlers. The Indian captain took the attack in the third over to set the tone, as he hit back-to-back boundaries to Kasun Rajitha. Shubman Gill followed him up the next over, hitting 3 boundaries in a row to Dilshan Madushanka.

Rohit demolished Rajitha in the 7th over, hitting a couple of maximums and a boundary as India raced into 59 runs after just 7 overs. The pair destroyed the pacers, while negotiating the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga with ease to take India beyond 100 within 15 overs. Rohit got his fifty, soon followed by Gill as the youngster scored the 5th half-century of his ODI career.