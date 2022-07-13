Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to reach milestone of 250 sixes in ODI


Bengaluru, July 13: Skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a milestone as the Indian opener hit his 250th six in One Day Internationals during the first of three match ODI series against England on Tuesday (July 12).

Rohit achieved this milestone during his unbeaten innings that guided Team India to a 10-wicket victory over England at the Kia Oval in London. His knock of 76 from 58 balls included 5 maximums and 7 fours.

Rohit reached the landmark in 231 matches and the Indian opener is fourth in the list for most sixes in the 50-over format behind former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former West Indies opener Chris Gayle and former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

While Afridi has hit 351 maximums in 398 ODIs, Gayle has struck 331 sixes in 301 matches and Jayasuriya has hit 270 sixes in 445 matches. Rohit is also the only active cricketer with 200 or more sixes.

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reach milestone, pair complete 5000 partnership runs as openers

Rohit is also only the second Indian player after former World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hit over 200 sixes in ODI. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly just fell short of the landmark with 195 and 190 sixes respectively. Rohit in fact crossed the sixes milestone and also closed in on a few during the knock. Here we take a look at the stats:

Top 10 list for most sixes in ODIs
PlayerSixesMatches
Shahid Afridi351398
Chris Gayle331301
Sanath Jayasuriya270445
Rohit Sharma250231
MS Dhoni229350
Eoin Morgan220248
AB de Villiers204228
Brendon McCullum200260
Sachin Tendulkar195463
Sourav Ganguly190311
Other milestones and most ODI runs by Indian players

Rohit also achieved another milestone along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as the duo became the fourth pair to complete 5000 opening partnership runs in ODIs.

The Indian skipper (9359 runs) is also closing in on a major milestone in the ODIs as he could become the 15th batter to complete 10000 runs in One Day Internationals. As it stands, seventh highest run-getter for Indian batters.

Here is the top 10 list for most runs scored by Indian players in ODIs:

RankingPlayerRunsInnings
1Sachin Tendulkar18426463
2Virat Kohli12311260
3Sourav Ganguly11363311
4Rahul Dravid10889344
5MS Dhoni10773350
6Mohammed Azharuddin9378334
7Rohit Sharma9359231
8Yuvraj Singh8701304
9Virender Sehwag8273251
10Shikhar Dhawan6315150
Most Fifties by Indian players in ODI

The unbeaten knock of 76 against England was also Rohit's 45th fifty in ODIs. He is 8th in the list for most fifties by Indian players in One Day Internationals.

Here is the top 10 list for most fifties by Indian players in ODI:

PlayerNo. of 50s
Sachin Tendulkar96
Rahul Dravid83
MS Dhoni73
Sourav Ganguly72
Virat Kohli64
Mohammed Azharuddin58
Yuvraj Singh52
Rohit Sharma45
Virender Sehwag37
Shikhar Dhawan35

Published On July 13, 2022

