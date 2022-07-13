Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to reach milestone of 250 sixes in ODI

Bengaluru, July 13: Skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a milestone as the Indian opener hit his 250th six in One Day Internationals during the first of three match ODI series against England on Tuesday (July 12).

Rohit achieved this milestone during his unbeaten innings that guided Team India to a 10-wicket victory over England at the Kia Oval in London. His knock of 76 from 58 balls included 5 maximums and 7 fours.

Rohit reached the landmark in 231 matches and the Indian opener is fourth in the list for most sixes in the 50-over format behind former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former West Indies opener Chris Gayle and former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

While Afridi has hit 351 maximums in 398 ODIs, Gayle has struck 331 sixes in 301 matches and Jayasuriya has hit 270 sixes in 445 matches. Rohit is also the only active cricketer with 200 or more sixes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rohit is also only the second Indian player after former World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hit over 200 sixes in ODI. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly just fell short of the landmark with 195 and 190 sixes respectively. Rohit in fact crossed the sixes milestone and also closed in on a few during the knock. Here we take a look at the stats: