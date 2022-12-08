Rohit Sharma bemused by India injury crisis with captain a doubt for Bangladesh Test

Mirpur, December 8: Rohit Sharma is puzzled by India's continued injury crisis, with the captain himself dislocating his finger in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Rohit suffered the injury while fielding in the five-run loss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, which saw the Tigers take an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the third and final ODI on Saturday (December 10).

Several of India's leading faces have been missing in action throughout the year with time spent on the treatment table, including Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been missing since a stress reaction that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup.

"I mean, there are definitely a few injury concerns," Rohit stated. "We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket.

"We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be at 100 per cent.

"It's something we have to look at. We have to sit with our team back home and monitor their workload. That is something we need to look at. We can't afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country.

"There's huge pride and honour in representing the country and if they're not fit enough, it's not ideal. Having said that, we just need to get to the bottom of it and find out what exactly is the reason behind this."

After their final ODI, India face Bangladesh in the first of two Tests next Wednesday in Chittagong.