Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record and Stats in ODI So Far: All You Need To Know About Indian Skipper


Rohit Sharma was named the full time skipper of the Indian cricket team in all three formats after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role in 2021 following the T20 World Cup exit.

Rohit, who made his national team debut in 2007, is no stranger to captaincy as he has led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians to five titles and has also stepped in as the captain when the regular skippers missed the match or a tournament.

Since taking over the role, Rohit has created many records. The opening batter from Mumbai has donned the captain's role even before the current stint as well. He was first handed over the captaincy in 2017. He also led India to the 2018 Asia Cup title.

While he has led the national team in over 70 matches, Rohit has been the most successful in white-ball as he has captained the Indian team the most in T20Is and ODIs. He has a winning percentage of well over an average of 50 overall in internationals.

Rohit has scored 875 runs, including 6 fifties, a hundred and one double hundred in 19 matches as captain. Overall, he has scored 9537 runs in 236 ODI matches. He has struck 47 fifties and has 29 scores of over a hundred, including three double hundreds.

Rohit, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, is the only batter to have scored three double centuries in the 50 over format and is enjoying his stint as the ODI captain of the Indian team.

Now, here is a look at Rohit Sharma captaincy record and stats in ODI so far:

Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in ODIs

Matches as Captain: 19

Won: 14

Lost: 5

No Result: 0

Tied: 0

Winning Percentage: 73.68

Rohit Sharma as captain in ODI series and tournaments

Series Captained:5

Series Won:3

Series White-Wash: 1

Series Lost:1

Series Drawn:1

Tournaments Captained:1

Tournaments Won:1 (Asia Cup 2018)

Tournaments Lost: 0

Rohit Sharma stats as captain in ODIs

Matches: 19

Innings: 19

Runs: 875

Fifties: 6

Hundreds: 2

Highest Score: 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Sixes: 41

Fours: 78

Catches: 11

Rohit Sharma Overall Stats in ODIs

Matches: 236

Innings: 229

Runs: 9537

50s: 47

100s: 29

200s: 3

Highest Score: 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

6s: 259

4s: 872

Catches: 85

Rohit Sharma ODI Captaincy Record vs teams
VersusMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWinning %
Sri Lanka4310075
Pakistan22000100
New Zealand2110050
Bangladesh4220050
England3210066.67
West Indies33000100
Hong Kong11000100
Rohit vs Other India Captains Record
CaptainMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWinning %
MS Dhoni2001107451159.52
Mohammed Azharuddin17490762654.16
Sourav Ganguly14676650553.90
Virat Kohli9565271270.43
Rahul Dravid7942330456
Kapil Dev7439330254.16
Sachin Tendulkar7323431635.07
Sunil Gavaskar3714210240
Rohit Sharma191450073.68
Dilip Vengsarkar188100044.44
Ajay Jadeja13850061.53
Kris Srikkanth13480133.33
Shikhar Dhawan12730270
Suresh Raina12650154.54
Virender Sehwag12750058.33
Ravi Shastri11470036.36
KL Rahul7430057.14
Srinivas Venkataraghavan7160014.28
Gautam Gambhir66000100
Bishan Singh Bedi4130025
Ajinkya Rahane33000100
Ajit Wadekar202000
Mohinder Amarnath10001-
Syed Kirmani101000
Anil Kumble11000100
GR Vishwanath101000

Published On January 11, 2023

