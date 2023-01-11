Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record and Stats in ODI So Far: All You Need To Know About Indian Skipper

Rohit Sharma was named the full time skipper of the Indian cricket team in all three formats after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role in 2021 following the T20 World Cup exit.

Rohit, who made his national team debut in 2007, is no stranger to captaincy as he has led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians to five titles and has also stepped in as the captain when the regular skippers missed the match or a tournament.

Since taking over the role, Rohit has created many records. The opening batter from Mumbai has donned the captain's role even before the current stint as well. He was first handed over the captaincy in 2017. He also led India to the 2018 Asia Cup title.

While he has led the national team in over 70 matches, Rohit has been the most successful in white-ball as he has captained the Indian team the most in T20Is and ODIs. He has a winning percentage of well over an average of 50 overall in internationals.

Rohit has scored 875 runs, including 6 fifties, a hundred and one double hundred in 19 matches as captain. Overall, he has scored 9537 runs in 236 ODI matches. He has struck 47 fifties and has 29 scores of over a hundred, including three double hundreds.

Rohit, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, is the only batter to have scored three double centuries in the 50 over format and is enjoying his stint as the ODI captain of the Indian team.

Now, here is a look at Rohit Sharma captaincy record and stats in ODI so far: