Rohit Sharma has no plans to give up on T20Is, will take a call after IPL 2023

Guwahati, Jan 9: India captain Rohit Sharma has clarified that he hasn't yet taken a call on his T20I career and that he'll take a decision only after the IPL 2023.

There have been strong indications that the BCCI has started the transition by appointing Hardik Pandya as the T20I captain with the just concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

Hardik Pandya Named Rohit's Deputy

Being the vice-captain of the side in the white-ball format, Hardik was appointed the stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka series but it will be interesting to see if the board brings him back in the T20I side when New Zealand arrives in India for the limited-overs series later this month.

According to sources, the BCCI wants a young team to be built under Hardik's leadership for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in 2024. Rohit, along with another former skipper Virat Kohli and recently sacked vice-captain KL Rahul, are currently not a part of the shortest format.

Rohit hasn't retired from T20Is

However, Rohit on Monday (January 9) confirmed that he has no plans to 'give up on T20Is' and he will take a decision on his international future in the format only after the IPL 2023.

While interacting with media persons on the eve of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Rohit on Monday said, "Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough breaks. I definitely fall into that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format."

Hardik to be Rohit's successor in T20Is?

Many believed that Hardik Pandya's appointment as the T20I skipper meant Rohit will not be returning to the helm. However, the BCCI hasn't made any claims about sacking Rohit as the T20I captain.

Rohit last played a T20I game in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where he led the Men in Blue in the showpiece event. It was Rohit's first assignment as India's skipper in the World Cup. The Men in Blue were knocked out of the competition after getting defeated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals.

Pathan highlights importance of Rohit in ODIs

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan highlighted on Star Sports on the importance of Rohit coming back into form with the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pathan said, "Coming back from injury is never easy, and the biggest challenge would be for Rohit Sharma to come back into form. Which is important for a leader. Look, Rohit Sharma as a white ball cricketer for India has played tremendously well over the years and he has to continue this form and make his legacy even better. Fitness will be a challenge along with his return to form, but I have full confidence that he will be able to overcome these challenges fully."