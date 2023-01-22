Rohit Sharma joins Sourav Ganguly in unique record; Check Out

India captain Rohit Sharma was fantastic with the bat in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Raipur.

The batter opened the batting with Shubman Gill and started in sublime fashion to give India a perfect start, chasing the paltry 109 runs on Saturday (January 21).

He showed effervescence and took on the Kiwi bowlers from the start, and scored 51 runs off just 50 balls to ensure India's smooth passage while the run chase.

And along with the stormy knock, Rohit Sharma reached a unique milestone. Rohit became the joint third-highest Indian batter with most international sixes while captaining India, tied with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma Sixes as Captain:

Rohit hit his 132nd six as an Indian captain across all formats as the captain of the Indian team, which is the third most by an Indian captain. Sourav Ganguly has also hit 132 sixes as an Indian captain during his playing days.