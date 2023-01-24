Rohit Sharma ODI Hundreds List: The Full List of One Day International Centuries Scored By The Hitman


Rohit Sharma is third in the list for most ODI hundreds

India captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma, known as Hitman for his ability to hit sixes, has one of the best numbers in ODI cricket, scoring close to 10000 runs in the 50 over format.

Rohit is currently the sixth highest run scorer for India and fifteenth highest run-getter overall in ODIs with over 9000 runs, including 30 hundreds in the format at an average close to 50.

Also among the 30 hundreds, eight have been of scores 150 plus, including three 200 plus scores. He is the only player to score three double hundreds in the format and is also joint third in the list for most hundreds in ODIs.

The 35-year-old is tied with Australia great Ricky Ponting for ODI hundreds and is only behind India icon Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who have scored 49 and 46 hundreds respectively in the 50-over format.

Rohit, who made his ODI debut in 2007 batting in the middle order, scored his first hundred three years later in 2010 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo against Zimbabwe. He was often in and out of the national side, but cemented his place a few years later.

He scored his first hundred at home in 2013 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur against Australia. He scored his first ODI hundred in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries in 2015 in a World Cup match against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne.

He has so far scored 13 hundreds in SENA countries. And among the 13, five have been scored in Australia, one in South Africa, and seven in England, including five in the 2019 World Cup. In total, he has scored 6 hundreds in the World Cup which makes him level with Tendulkar for the feat.

12 of his 30 hundreds have come at home, while 3 have come in other Asian countries (Sri Lanka and UAE), and 2 have been scored in West Zimbabwe.

His favourite ground has been Edgbaston in Birmingham, where he scored 3 ODI hundreds followed by M Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur and MCG in Melbourne, where he has smashed 2 hundreds each.

As for favourite oppositions, Rohit has scored the most ODI 100s (8) against Australia, who he has scored his one double hundred against, followed by six hundreds versus Sri Lanka, against whom he has scored two double hundreds. Rohit has also scored 100s in a winning cause 22 times so far.

ODI Hundreds Scored by Rohit Sharma

ODI 100 No.ScoreVersusVenueDateResult
1114ZimbabweQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo28 May 2010Lost
2101*Sri LankaQueens Sports Club, Bulawayo30 May 2010Won
3141*AustraliaSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur16 October 2013Won
4209AustraliaM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore2 November 2013Won
5264Sri LankaEden Gardens, Kolkata13 November 2014Won
6138AustraliaMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne18 January 2015Lost
7137BangladeshMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne19 March 2015Won
8150South AfricaGreen Park Stadium, Kanpur11 October 2015Lost
9171*AustraliaWACA Ground, Perth12 January 2016Lost
10124AustraliaThe Gabba, Brisbane15 January 2016Lost
11123*BangladeshEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham15 June 2017Won
12124*Sri LankaPallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele27 August 2017Won
13104Sri LankaR. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo31 August 2017Won
14125AustraliaVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur1 October 2017Won
15147New ZealandGreen Park Stadium, Kanpur29 October 2017Won
16208* Sri LankaPunjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali13 December 2017Won
17115South AfricaSt. George's Park, Port Elizabeth13 February 2018Won
18137*EnglandTrent Bridge, Nottingham12 July 2018Won
19111*PakistanDubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai23 September 2018Won
20152*West IndiesACA Stadium, Guwahati21 October 2018Won
21162West IndiesBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai29 October 2018Won
22133AustraliaSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney12 January 2019Lost
23122*South AfricaRose Bowl, Southampton5 June 2019Won
24140PakistanOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester16 June 2019Won (D/L)
25102EnglandEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham30 June 2019Lost
26104BangladeshEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham2 July 2019Won
27103Sri LankaHeadingley Cricket Ground, Leeds6 July 2019Won
28159West IndiesDr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam18 December 2019Won
29119AustraliaM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore19 January 2020Won
30101New ZealandHolkar Cricket Stadium24 January 2023In Progress

January 24, 2023

