Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test against Bangladesh but Team India wont be troubled

Dhaka, Dec 19: Indian Cricket Team's regular captain Rohit Sharma will not be playing in the second Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22 in Mirpur, because he hasn't fully recovered from the injury.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Rohit has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test and he will no longer travel to Dhaka. KL Rahul - who led Team India in the first Test - will continue as the captain of the side in the second and final match of the series, which the visitors lead 1-0.

Reports about Rohit missing the second Test emerged on Monday (December 19) as it was reported that the skipper - who suffered a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh - hasn't fully healed. Rohit sustained the injury while fielding at slip cordon in the game, which the Men in Blue ended up losing. The Mumbaikar missed the third ODI due to the injury as well.

As per reports, Rohit is still having some stiffness in his thumb and the BCCI isn't in the mood to take any chances and risk the captain. Considering the important games ahead in the coming year the board, the selection committee and the team management have decided not to risk him at this stage.

Rohit - who is currently in Mumbai - could have managed to bat in the second Test but the team management was concerned about the risk of him sustaining an injury while fielding. Rohit is one of the best fielders in the slip cordon in this current Indian side and the medical team along with the team management believes that the injury might worsen if he gets hurt on the thumb while fielding.

If the reports are to be believed then Rohit will be available for selection for the limited-overs series (three T20Is and three ODIs) against Sri Lanka, starting January 3, at home.

Why Rohit's absence in the 2nd Test comes as a relief to coach Rahul Dravid?

Rohit's absence in the second Test will also come as a major relief to the team management for they won't have to tinker with the batting order in the second Test. Had Rohit been fit and available for selection, the team management would have had to bench one of the batters from the first Test. With KL Rahul being the vice-captain, he could have retained a spot in the side despite not making much of a contribution with the bat in Chattogram.

Good news for Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

Either Shubman Gill - who slammed his maiden Test century in the second innings of the opening Test - or Shreyas Iyer - who played a valuable knock of 86 in the first innings of the match - would have lost their spot to make way for the skipper.

Cheteshwar Pujara - who was the top scorer in the game with innings of 90 and 102* in the opening Test - has once again cemented his position as Team India's number three while Virat Kohli will be keeping his spot as number four intact despite not having a memorable outing with the bat.

With Rohit missing the second game, Gill and Rahul will open the innings for the visitors. However, there will be pressure on Rahul to perform because the Karnataka batter will have to justify his selection in the playing eleven on the back of a good knock.