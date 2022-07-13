Rohit Sharma Six Bruises Little Girl in Oval Stands; Young Lady Fine After Medical Attention

London, July 13: Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 76 off 58 balls studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes that guided India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI here at the Oval.

But along the way, one six landed in the terrace and injured a little girl — Meera Salvi who was watching the match from the stands with her parents.

There was a brief commotion in the stands after the ball landed on the girl but the English team physio attended to her immediately and she emerged well and good.

Rohit elated after win

After registering a thumping win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that opting to bowl after winning the toss was a correct decision.

A blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

"Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions.

“There was some swing and seam up front and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs

“We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field. Shikhar and I understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time," said Rohit.

“We know what he brings to the table for us. Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions. The hook is a high-risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy," he added.