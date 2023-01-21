Rohit Sharma forgets decision after winning the Toss, leaves everyone in Splits: Watch

Any International cricket match is a subject of enormous pressure for the teams and especially the captains.

But if you have someone like Rohit Sharma, you can often expect there will be hilarious comic relief in between.

And the viewers of India's 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Raipur have got a taste of that.

Rohit Sharma Forgets Toss Decision:

In the toss for the second match, Rohit Sharma spun the coin and won the toss. But what happened after was ludicrous to say the least. The Indian captain forgot what his team has decided after winning the toss!

When he was about to let know the match referee Javagal Srinath his decision, he just got blanked out. The Indian skipper was like startled and was struggling to remember the decision. And after a 15-second pause, with his hand gesturing towards the referee, he finally managed to remember that the team management decided to Bowl first after winning the toss.

"We are going to...............Bowl.......Yes, Bowl First," Rohit said.

The toss anchor Ravi Shashtri was there and asked the Indian captain if he had a tough time coming to a decision, but the Indian captain just admitted he had forgotten it amid all the noise. Raipur is going to host the first ODI at the venue and it seems a good decision for India given the dew factor at this time of the year.

"I forgot for a minute. Because there is a lot of talk within the team group of what we want to do and all of that," he said.

His antics left everyone in splits and even the broadcasters of Star Sports enjoyed the hilarious act. Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the panellists jokingly said perhaps the Indian captain had an Ice Cream before coming out for the toss, which may have induced a Brain Freeze.

India will be aiming to seal the series in Raipur as they already lead the 3-match series after the opening game win in Hyderabad.