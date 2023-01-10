Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal after Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-strikers end

Guwahati, Jan 10: India skipper Rohit Sharma showcased the spirit of the game in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10) here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

In the final over of Sri Lanka's innings, India pacer Mohammed Shami effected a non-striker's run out of opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka who was unbeaten on 98.

Rohit Sharma shows big heart

Shami spotted the Sri Lankan skipper outside the crease at the non-striker's end and dislodged the bails and appealed. Umpire Nitin Menon signalled towards the TV umpire to check the bowler's appeal. However, captain Rohit Sharma turned down the appeal and asked the umpire to continue with the game.

Shanaka slams 2nd ODI century

Team India's decision was governed by the fact that Shanaka - who earlier got a couple of breathers as Indian fielders failed to take the catch - was batting on 98 and a dismissal in that fashion would have been anti-climactic to what was a fabulous knock.

Once he got the reprieve, Shanaka slammed his second ODI ton off 87 deliveries as he hit a boundary on the penultimate ball of the match.

Reacting over the entire episode at the post-match presentation, Sharma revealed why he didn't decide to appeal for Shanaka's run out.

"Mohammad Shami went for the appeal, but Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98, so we didn't want to get him out that way," the India captain said.

With the win of 67 runs in the opening ODI, Team India started their campaign in the world cup year on a dominant note. Chasing an improbable 374-run target Sri Lanka managed to post 306 for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Their skipper Dasun Shanaka's gritty hundred went in vain as he failed to take his team home and couldn't find much support from the other end in the middle-order.

He, however, shared a century stand with tail-ender Kasun Rajitha - who contributed 9 runs in the unbeaten partnership of 100 for the ninth wicket.

For India, Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers and returned with a three-for. Mohammed Siraj - who provided a couple of early breakthroughs - returned with 2/30 from his 7 overs.

However, the day was headlined by India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli who slammed his ODI career's 45th ton and shattered several records.

Capitalising on the 143-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70), Kohli kept forging partnerships with the middle-order batters and scored 113 off 87 balls. It was Kohli's knock which helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth 373 for 7 after being put in to bat first.

With this win, Rohit Sharma and his band take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the bandwagon now moves to Kolkata where the second match will be played.