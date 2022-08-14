Royal London Cup One Day: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes career-best 174 for Sussex; Krunal picks up three

London, Aug 14: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara put up a solid show with the bat in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday as the Indian cricketer smashes a career-best List A score of 174.

Pujara, who notched up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours, scored another solid ton as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey on Sunday.

Earlier, on Friday, the Indian Test specialist had taken the Warwickshire attack to the cleaners with a smashing 79-ball 107, though in a losing cause.

On Sunday, in Sussex’ match against Surrey, batting first on the small county ground at Hove, Sussex found themselves in hot water as they were reduced to 9/2 inside the first four overs.

Tom Clark (104 off 106) joined Pujara as the pair turned it around for Sussex, adding 205 runs for the third wicket.

Pujara, who has a near 55 average in List A cricket, scored his 13th hundred in the 50-over format and in all faced 131 balls from which he hit 20 fours and five sixes. By the time he was dismissed in the 48th over, Pujara had nearly scored half of his team's runs (350) at that time.

Pujara hit a six each off pacers Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel. Spinners Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid were also tonked for a maximum each.

Advertisement Advertisement

Krunal gets 3 for Warwickshire

At the Grace Road ground in Leicester, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya emerged as the most successful bowler for Warwickshire with figures of 3/69 against Leicestershire in another List A game.

Pandya's victims were Louis Kimber (78), South African international Wiaan Mulder (68) and Aaron Lilley (33). Leicestershire scored 338 for 8 in 50 overs.

Umesh Yadav gets 2 for Middlesex

Veteran Indian Test pacer Umesh Yadav continued his good showing for Middlesex in the ongoing 50-over competition with figures of 2/58 from 10 overs with wickets of Somerset openers Andrew Umeed (10) and skipper James Rew (114).

Umesh currently has 13 wickets from four games with a five-for and four-for under his belt. Somerset scored 335 for 6 in 50 overs.

Navdeep Saini goes wicketless for Kent

Out of favour India pacer Navdeep Saini had figures of 0/43 for Kent against Northamptonshire, who were bowled out for 210 on the day. While Saini went wicketless, this was the least number of runs that he has conceded in Royal London Cup so far, having gone for above 61, 71 and 68 runs in his previous three appearances.

Women's Hundred: Jemimah out for 2 but team wins

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed cheaply for 2 but her team Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit by five runs in 'The Hundred Women's Competition' game at Leeds. Rodrigues was clean-bowled to a leg-cutter from seamer Freya Davies.

Source: PTI