RR Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Rajasthan Royals Players With Price in IPL 2023


Kochi, Dec 23: Rajasthan Royals were the runners-up of the IPL 2022 season and the franchise owners showed faith in the team's core unit by retaining them ahead of IPL Auction 2023.

As the team had a small purse of Rs 13.2 crores going into the auction and they looked to fine-tune the squad with the small budget they had.

Rajasthan Royals - who were led by Sanju Samson in the previous season - proved to be the team to beat in the entire tournament in IPL 2022. They played like a champion side all along but they were no match to a dominant Gujarat Titans in the all-important final at Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad on D-Day.

Jos Buttler - who was the top run-scorer in IPL 2022 - was once again retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. Buttler batted like a run machine in the previous edition. The right-handed batter took the confidence of the IPL to the T20 World Cup, where he guided England to lift their second title.

Buttler led England from the front with the bat and also behind the wickets with his superb wicketkeeping skills. He will once again continue to inspire RR teammates with his dominant performances in the IPL 2023.

Samson has also established himself as one of the reliable batters in the IPL with his consistent performances in the premier domestic tournament.

In Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldeep Sen and Dhruv Jurel the Royals have a good mix of youngsters. They will be aiming to leave a mark in the sixteenth edition of the tournament.

They also have a quality bowling line-up comprising R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna.

RR headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 13.2 Crores to fill a maximum of 9 slots, including 4 max overseas slots.

PlayerCountryRoleU/C/APrice in INR
Sanju SamsonIndiaWicketkeeperCappedRs 14 Crore
Jos ButtlerEnglandWicketkeeperCappedRs 10 Crore
Prasidh KrishnaIndiaBowlerCappedRs 10 Crore
Shimron HetmyerWest IndiesBatterCappedRs 8.50 crore
Trent BoultNeew ZealandBowlerCappedRs 8 Crore
Devdutt PadikkalIndiaBatterUncappedRs 7.75 Crore
Yuzvendra ChahalIndiaBowlerCappedRs 6.50 Crore
R. AshwinIndiaAll-rounderCappedRs 5 Crore
Yashasvi JaiswalIndiaBatterUncappedRs 4 Crore
Riyan ParagIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 3.80 Crore
Navdeep SainiIndiaBowlerCappedRs 2.60 Crore
Obed MccoyWest IndiesBowlerCappedRs 75 Lakhs
K C CariappaIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 30 Lakhs
Dhruv JurelIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Kuldip YadavIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Kuldeep SenIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 20 Lakhs

RR Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

PlayerCountryU/C/ARoleBase Price in INRBought For in INR
Jason HolderWest IndiesCappedAll-Rounder2 Crore5.75 Crore

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

Published On December 23, 2022

