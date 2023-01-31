Ruturaj Gaikwad Birthday: Relive the Moment when He hit 7 Sixes in an Over

Ruturaj Gaikwad has turned 26 on Tuesday (January 31). The Indian batter is celebrating his birthday with the hopes of a better year ahead.

The Maharashtra-born batter has played 1 ODI and 9 T20Is for India, scoring 19 and 135 runs respectively in those formats.

He has had a fantastic domestic campaign this season. Gaikwad scored 660 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and batted exquisitely in all the matches. He scored 3 consecutive centuries in the tournament, 220* vs Uttar Pradesh, 168 vs Assam and 108 vs Saurashtra respectively.

He demolished the UP bowling and got his double hundred in style. And while his fantastic batting display, Gaikwad hit seven sixes in an over. In the 49th over, he took UP bowler Shiva Singh to pieces and scored 55 runs of his own in the last 2 overs of Maharashtra's inning.

The batter took 43 runs off that over, which is a record in List A cricket. Check out the video here-