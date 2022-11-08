SA20 2023 Broadcasters List: How and where to watch South Africas premier T20 League

South Africa's premier T20 League, SA20, will kick off on January 10 with MI Cape Town taking on Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground. The full match schedule of 33 matches to be played at six venues across the country was announced by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday (November 8).

MI Cape Town will look to captivate the Newlands faithful with their star-studded line-up that includes Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan, England's six-hitting specialist Liam Livingstone, and South Africa's teenage sensation, Dewald Brevis among others.

The Royals have assembled an equal galaxy of stars that is headlined by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, along with his Lords' 2019 World Cup-winning teammates Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan. They will be joined by Proteas trio David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are under the guidance of former Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy as head coach.

Speaking about the inaugural season of the highly-anticipated tournament, League Commissioner Graeme Smith said, "Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20. It's all getting very real, we certainly can't wait to watch the world's best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on 10 January.

"Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment," Smith explained.

Like IPL, the SA20 will also have five home and five away matches each to maximise fan engagement and brand identity growth. The fixtures were designed to maximise weekend prime slots with the use of double-headers and minimise weekday matches, particularly avoiding double-headers where possible.

Where to watch:

TV Channel: The tournament will be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Viacom's Sports18 will broadcast the matches to India's cricket-loving and passionate fanbase.

Live Streaming Information: Voot & Jio TV

Timings: The matches will be played at 10 AM, 1 PM, 2 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST)