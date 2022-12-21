SA20 2023 Opening Ceremony: Talented Performers Master KG and Sho Madjozi to Take Centre Stage

Cape Town, December 21: Award-winning performers Master KG and Sho Madjozi set to headline the entertainment for the opening Betway SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, making Newlands the place to be on 10 January.

The inaugural edition of SA20 is scheduled to start on January 10 and the league will see six teams battle it out for the coveted title.

Master KG, producer of the internationally acclaimed 'Jerusalema', will kick off South Africa's premier T20 League in style, with Sho Madjozi and her dancers bringing her vibrance and lively dance moves to form a star-studded and anticipated opening line-up.

Sportainment will take centre stage at all six stadiums around South Africa when world-class cricket and entertainment collide to give fans a 360-degree stadium experience tailored to engage and excite from the moment the gates open.

"Master KG and Sho Madjozi are two of South Africa's most talented and entertaining performers, this will be the perfect way to kick-start our tournament," the League Commissioner Graeme Smith explained.

"We will be bringing something different to cricket, a stadium experience that all fans can enjoy. It's an opportunity for people to enjoy warm summer evenings and competitive cricket coupled with off-field entertainment and activities for young and old.

"We have focused on giving fans an all-round experience at the matches and want to set ourselves up to become the number one sport and entertainment brand in South Africa."

It doesn't matter whether you are sitting under The Oaks at Newlands, watching your kids play cricket on the grass banks of Centurion or Kingsmead, dancing to the tunes of the St George's Park band in Gqberha, surrounded by the Drakenstein mountains in Paarl or feeling the thumping of the wooden benches as the Mexican wave circles the Bullring, each experience at a Betway SA20 game will be memorable.

The entertainment will keep on coming for the remainder of the League matches. On field competitions, live performances from local musicians such as Shekinah, Good Luck, DJ TIMO ODV, Jimmy Nevis and many more, and a vast array of food and drinks vendors to keep everyone well hydrated and fed.

Fancy dress will no longer only be reserved for Halloween, with the best dressed fans showcased on the big screen standing the chance to be upgraded to a SA20 hospitality suite.

There will also be fan cams, spot give-aways, a virtual reality booth and activities for kids with balloon artists, face-painters and more to maximise the three hours.

South Africa's iconic stadiums will be the place to be from 10 January - 11 February; where cricket fanatics, party people and families can gather to watch the world's best T20 cricketers in action.

