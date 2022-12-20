SA20 2023: Pretoria Capitals appoint South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell as captain

Pretoria, Dec 20: Senior South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell has been appointed as the captain of the Pretoria Capitals franchise for the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, starting January 10.

The announcement about Pretoria Capitals' new captain for the first season of the premier T20 league, where six teams are participating, was done on Tuesday (December 20).

Parnell promises a fearless brand of cricket

Speaking after getting appointed the skipper of the franchise - which also owns the IPL team Delhi Capitals - Parnell said, "It's a massive privilege to be able to lead the Pretoria Capitals franchise. The team management has trusted me to lead this team, and that's pretty special. I am looking forward to getting stuck in with the boys, and want to play a brand of cricket that is bold and fearless. I am incredibly excited about this opportunity, and looking forward to huddling up with the boys soon."

Coach explains the reason for choosing Parnell

"The management has complete faith and trust in Wayne's abilities to lead our team," said Pretoria Capitals Head Coach Graham Ford. "Not only is he familiar with most of the players on our squad, having played with or against them quite extensively, but he's also someone with a very dynamic outlook and personality, which I am confident will reflect in his leadership as well. I wish Wayne all the very best on this exciting new journey, and I can't wait to see him, and the rest of the boys very soon."

Wayne Parnell T20 Cricket Stats

The 33-year-old is well versed with franchise cricket and T20s, having played 53 matches for South Africa, apart from over 200 more matches (domestic and franchise) in the format, during which he has amassed over 300 wickets, and notched up six half-centuries as well.

Parnell's first brush with captaincy was at the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup, where South Africa finished runners-up. He also recently led the Western Province side in the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge, where the team finished in the last four.

Video message of Wayne Parnell

When does Pretoria Capitals' campaign start?

The Pretoria Capitals begin their SA20 campaign on Thursday, 12 January, against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. The team will then host the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first home game at SuperSport Park on Saturday, 14 January.

Tickets for that encounter are available here: https://bit.ly/3Wqq08c

What is Pretoria Capitals' full squad?

Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Wayne Parnell, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Adil Rashid, Shaun Von Berg, Josh Little, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon.