SA20 2023 Squads: Players List, Captains and Coaches of All Six Teams

The inaugural edition of SA20, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) premier T20 tournament, is all set to start on Tuesday (January 10) and conclude on February 11 with the final.

SA20 will see six teams play each other twice in a round-robin stage (home and away), with two semi-finals and a Final to follow to decide the inaugural winner. There will be a total of 33 matches contested across six different venues.

Top T20 talent from across the world as well as South African established stars and rising talents will participate in the SA20. The teams assembled their squads at the player auction last year and each team has at least 4 overseas stars in their side.

The six teams set to line up in the first SA20 season include in-demand imports Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan, T20 trailblazers Faf du Plessis and Eoin Morgan, and South Africa sensations Kagiso Rabada and Rilee Rossouw.

Here is a look at SA20 2023 Squads: