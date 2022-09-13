SA20 Auction: Players List, Base Price, Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Information

A total of 318 players including overseas stars are set to go under the hammer during the player auction or draft for the upcoming inaugural edition of the SA20, the T20 league organized by Cricket South Africa.

The inaugural edition of the SA20 is set to be held next year during the January-February window with six teams all owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners set to battle for the title.

The six teams are: MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Durban's Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. 23 players have already been pre-signed by the franchises, and the teams will have a remaining salary budget of R34million ($2m) for the auction.

Eight players have been listed with the highest reserve price of R1.7million - Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham, Chamika Karunaratne, Odean Smith and Jayden Seales. Meanwhile, 52 players are registered under the second highest base price of R850,000.

Among the 52 in R850,000 in the list, 10 are South Africans - Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The list also features former India batter Umukt Chand, who is currently competing as a player from USA, as well as 13 players from Afghanistan, 2 from Australia, 54 English players, 7 from Ireland, 4 New Zealanders, 30 Sri Lankans and 31 from West Indies.

Here is a look at the full list of players to be sold and all the important information about the SA20 Auction: