SA20 Auction: Players List, Base Price, Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Information


Odean Smith and Jimmy Neesham among players registered for the SA20 Auction

A total of 318 players including overseas stars are set to go under the hammer during the player auction or draft for the upcoming inaugural edition of the SA20, the T20 league organized by Cricket South Africa.

The inaugural edition of the SA20 is set to be held next year during the January-February window with six teams all owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners set to battle for the title.

The six teams are: MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Durban's Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. 23 players have already been pre-signed by the franchises, and the teams will have a remaining salary budget of R34million ($2m) for the auction.

Eight players have been listed with the highest reserve price of R1.7million - Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham, Chamika Karunaratne, Odean Smith and Jayden Seales. Meanwhile, 52 players are registered under the second highest base price of R850,000.

Among the 52 in R850,000 in the list, 10 are South Africans - Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The list also features former India batter Umukt Chand, who is currently competing as a player from USA, as well as 13 players from Afghanistan, 2 from Australia, 54 English players, 7 from Ireland, 4 New Zealanders, 30 Sri Lankans and 31 from West Indies.

Here is a look at the full list of players to be sold and all the important information about the SA20 Auction:

SA20 Auction Players List (Reserve Price in South African Rand)
Sl No.PlayerCountryAgeRoleReserve Price in ZAR
1Henrich KlassenSouth Africa31Wicketkeeper175,000
2Jimmy NeeshamNew Zealand32All-rounder1,700,000
3Rassie Van Der DussenSouth Africa33Batter850,000
4Odean SmithWest Indies26Bowler1,700,000
5Tabraiz ShamsiSouth Africa32Bowler850,000
6Dwaine PretoriusSouth Africa33All-rounder850,000
7Lungisani NgidiSouth Africa26Bowler850,000
8Marco JansenSouth Africa22All-rounder175,000
9Brandon KingWest Indies28Batter850,000
10Tristan StubbsSouth Africa22Batter175,000
11Janneman MalanSouth Africa26Batter850,000
12Rilee RossouwSouth Africa33Batter850,000
13Pathum NissankaSri Lanka24Batter850,000
14Jason RoyEngland32Batter1,700,000
15Temba BavumaSouth Africa32Batter850,000
16Reeza HendricksSouth Africa33Batter850,000
17Harry BrookEngland23Batter850,000
18Eoin MorganEngland36Batter1,700,000
19Phil SaltEngland26Wicketkeeper850,000
20Shai HopeWest Indies29Wicketkeeper425,000
21Kyle VerreynneSouth Africa25Wicketkeeper175,000
22Kusal MendisSri Lanka27Wicketkeeper425,000
23Dane VilasSouth Africa37Wicketkeeper175,000
24Ryan RickeltonSouth Africa26Wicketkeeper175,000
25Kusal PereraSri Lanka32Wicketkeeper850,000
26David BedinghamSouth Africa28Wicketkeeper175,000
27Dinesh ChandimalSri Lanka33Wicketkeeper850,000
28Peter HandscombAustralia31Wicketkeeper850,000
29Chamika KarunaratneSri Lanka26All-rounder1,700,000
30Sean WilliamsZimbabwe36All-rounder425,000
31Keshav MaharajSouth Africa32All-rounder850,000
32Andile PhehlukwayoSouth Africa26All-rounder850,000
33Sisanda MagalaSouth Africa31All-rounder175,000
34Wayne ParnellSouth Africa33All-rounder175,000
35Keemo PaulWest Indies24All-rounder850,000
36Brydon CarseEngland27All-rounder425,000
37George LindeSouth Africa31All-rounder175,000
38George GartonEngland25All-rounder425,000
39Alzarri JosephWest Indies26Bowler850,000
40Tymal MillsEngland30Bowler1,700,000
41Kyle AbbottSouth Africa35Bowler175,000
42Matheesha PathiranaSri Lanka20Bowler850,000
43Josh LittleIreland23Bowler425,000
44Jayden SealesWest Indies21Bowler1,700,000
45Beuran HendricksSouth Africa32Bowler175,000
46Oshane ThomasWest Indies25Bowler425,000
47Ollie RobinsonEngland28Bowler850,000
48Hardus ViljoenSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
49Lutho SipamlaSouth Africa24Bowler175,000
50Matt ParkinsonEngland26Bowler425,000
51Adil RashidEngland34Bowler1,700,000
52Mason CraneEngland25Bowler425,000
53Junaid DawoodSouth Africa26Bowler175,000
54Bjorn FortuinSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
55Shaun Von BergSouth Africa36Bowler175,000
56Aaron PhangisoSouth Africa38Bowler175,000
57Hayden WalshWest Indies30Bowler850,000
58Simon HarmerSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
59Ross TaylorNew Zeland38Batter850,000
60Dean ElgarSouth Africa35Batter175,000
61Harry TectorIreland23Batter850,000
62Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan21Batter425,000
63Keegan PetersenSouth Africa29Batter175,000
64William George JacksEngland24Batter850,000
65Cameron DelportSouth Africa35Batter175,000
66Avishka FernandoSri Lanka24Batter850,000
67Lendl SimmonsWest Indies37Batter850,000
68Sarel ErweeSouth Africa33Batter175,000
69Jacobus Leus Du PlooyEngland27Batter175,000
70Theunis De BruynSouth Africa30Batter175,000
71Carlos BraithwaiteWest Indies34All-rounder850,000
72Karim JanatAfghanistan24All-rounder850,000
73Craig OvertonEngland28All-rounder850,000
74Colin AckermannNetherlands31All-rounder175,000
75Jon-Jon SmutsSouth Africa34All-rounder175,000
76Roston ChaseWest Indies30All-rounder425,000
77Lewis GregoryEngland30All-rounder850,000
78Duan JansenSouth Africa22All-rounder175,000
79Akila DhanajayaSri Lanka29All-rounder850,000
80Wiaan MulderSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
81Chris WoodEngland32Bowler175,000
82Lizaad WilliamsSouth Africa29Bowler175,000
83Binura FernandoSri Lanka27Bowler850,000
84Daryn DupavillonSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
85Tom HelmEngland28Bowler425,000
86Nuwan PradeepSri Lanka36Bowler850,000
87Junior DalaSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
88Duanne OlivierSouth Africa30Bowler175,000
89Olly StoneEngland29Bowler850,000
90Jonathan BirdSouth Africa21Batter175,000
91Jordan CoxEngland22Wicketkeeper175,000
92Matthew BoastSouth Africa19Bowler175,000
93Izharulhaq NaveedAfghanistan19Bowler175,000
94Bryce ParsonsSouth Africa21All-rounder175,000
95Dunith WellalageSri Lanka19All-rounder175,000
96Andile SimelaneSouth Africa19All-rounder175,000
97Celeb SelekaSouth Africa20Bowler175,000
98Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka22Bowler175,000
99Tiaan van VuurenSouth Africa21All-rounder175,000
100Grant RoelofsenSouth Africa26Wicketkeeper175,000
101Mohammad ShahzadAfghanistan35Wicketkeeper425,000
102Johnson CharlesWest Indies33Wicketkeeper425,000
103Andris GousSouth Africa29Wicketkeeper175,000
104Adam RossingtonEngland29Wicketkeeper425,000
105Connor EsterhuizenSouth Africa21Wicketkeeper175,000
106Ben DunkAustralia35Wicketkeeper425,000
107Ruan HassbroekSouth Africa25Wicketkeeper175,000
108Jake LintottEngland29Bowler425,000
109Lakshan SandakanSri Lanka31Bowler175,000
110Mark WattScotland26Bowler175,000
111Siyabonga MahimaSouth Africa26Bowler175,000
112Tom HartleyEngland23Bowler175,000
113Gudakesh MotieWest Indies27Bowler425,000
114Fawad AhmedAustralia40Bowler850,000
115Jeffery VandersaySri Lanka32Bowler425,000
116Tshepo NtuliSouth Africa26Bowler175,000
117Waqar SalamkheilAfghanistan21Bowler175,000
118Nuwan TusharaSri Lanka23Bowler175,000
119Nandre BurgerSouth Africa27Bowler175,000
120Matthew PottsEngland24Bowler850,000
121Glenton StuurmanSouth Africa30Bowler175,000
122Asitha FernandoSri Lanka25Bowler175,000
123Marchant De LangeEngland32Bowler850,000
124Ziyaad AbrahamsSouth Africa25Bowler175,000
125Alfred MothoaSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
126David PayneEngland31Bowler425,000
127Mbulelo BudazaSouth Africa29Bowler175,000
128Chandrasekara RajithaSri Lanka29Bowler850,000
129Donovan FerreiraSouth Africa24Batter175,000
130Adam LythEngland35Batter850,000
131Matthew BreetzkeSouth Africa24Batter175,000
132Mitchell van BuurenSouth Africa24Batter175,000
133Sharmarh BrooksWest Indies34Batter850,000
134Wesley MarshallSouth Africa28Batter175,000
135Sam HainEngland27Batter175,000
136Wiaan LubbeSouth Africa30Batter175,000
137Kieran PowellWest Indies32Batter425,000
138Marco MaraisSouth Africa29Batter175,000
139Paul WalterEngland28All-rounder425,000
140Delano PotgieterSouth Africa26All-rounder175,000
141Tom AbellEngland28All-rounder850,000
142Thomas KaberSouth Africa30All-rounder175,000
143George DockrellIreland30All-rounder425,000
144Sibonelo MakhanyaSouth Africa26All-rounder175,000
145Dhananjaya De SilvaSri Lanka31All-rounder850,000
146Aya GqamaneSouth Africa33All-rounder175,000
147Roelof van Der MerweNetherlands38All-rounder175,000
148Diego RosierSouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
149Steve EskinaziEngland28Wicketkeeper175,000
150Clyde FortuinSouth Africa27Wicketkeeper175,000
151Heino KuhnSouth Africa38Wicketkeeper175,000
152Tom MooresEngland26Wicketkeeper425,000
153Jean Du PlessisSouth Africa24Wicketkeeper175,000
154Nicholas BerghSouth Africa33Wicketkeeper175,000
155Denesh RamdinWest Indies37Wicketkeeper425,000
156Rudi SecondSouth Africa33Wicketkeeper175,000
157Alex DaviesEngland28Wicketkeeper425,000
158Gihahn CloeteSouth Africa30Wicketkeeper175,000
159Dane PatersonSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
160Hamid HasanAfghanistan35Bowler425,000
161Stefan TaitSouth Africa26Bowler175,000
162Brad EvansZimbabwe25Bowler175,000
163Achille CloeteSouth Africa21Bowler175,000
164Carmi Le RouxSouth Africa29Bowler175,000
165Chemar HolderWest Indies24Bowler175,000
166Sam CookEngland25Bowler425,000
167Mitchell McclenaghanNew Zeland36Bowler850,000
168Johannes Hendrik van DykSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
169Joshua BishopWest Indies22Bowler175,000
170Callum ParkinsonEngland26Bowler175,000
171Todd AstleNew Zeland36Bowler425,000
172Tsepo NdwandwaSouth Africa27Bowler175,000
173Dyllan MatthewsSouth Africa25Bowler175,000
174Odirile ModimokoaneSouth Africa21Bowler175,000
175Johannes DisekoSouth Africa32Bowler175,000
176Paskuwal KaushalSri Lanka29Bowler425,000
177Khaya ZondoSouth Africa32Batter175,000
178Hashmatullah ShahidiAfghanistan28Batter850,000
179Lesiba NgoepeSouth Africa29Batter175,000
180Pieter MalanSouth Africa33Batter175,000
181Chandrapaul HamrajWest Indies29Batter425,000
182Zubayr HamzaSouth Africa27Batter175,000
183Gerhard ErasmusNamibia27Batter175,000
184Richard LeviSouth Africa34Batter175,000
185Tom LammonbyEngland22Batter425,000
186Marques AckermanSouth Africa26Batter175,000
187Ferisco AdamsSouth Africa33All-rounder175,000
188Matt CritchleyEngland26All-rounder425,000
189Gerrit SnymanSouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
190Imraan ManackSouth Africa31All-rounder175,000
191Mark AdairIreland26All-rounder175,000
192Senuran MuthusamySouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
193Jordan ClarkEngland32All-rounder425,000
194Dayyaan GaliemSouth Africa25All-rounder175,000
195Sharafuddin AshrafAfghanistan27All-rounder850,000
196Christiaan JonkerSouth Africa36All-rounder175,000
197Matthew CrossScotland30Wicketkeeper175,000
198Sinethemba QeshileSouth Africa23Wicketkeeper175,000
199Amir JangooWest Indies25Wicketkeeper175,000
200Cameron ShekletonSouth Africa22Wicketkeeper175,000
201Devon ThomasWest Indies34Wicketkeeper175,000
202Rubin HermannSouth Africa25Wicketkeeper175,000
203Lorcan TuckerIreland26Wicketkeeper175,000
204Ricardo VasconcelosEngland25Wicketkeeper175,000
205Slade van StadenSouth Africa19Wicketkeeper175,000
206Lewis McmanusEngland28Wicketkeeper175,000
207Ronan HermannSouth Africa19Wicketkeeper175,000
208George ScrimshawEngland24Bowler425,000
209Okuhle CeleSouth Africa25Bowler175,000
210Pat BrownEngland24Bowler175,000
211Eldred HawkenSouth Africa33Bowler175,000
212Jake BallEngland31Bowler850,000
213Gideon PetersSouth Africa23Bowler175,000
214Kesrick WilliamsWest Indies32Bowler425,000
215Mthiwekhaya NabeSouth Africa27Bowler175,000
216Shehan MadhushankaSri Lanka27Bowler175,000
217Michael HoganEngland41Bowler850,000
218Henry BrookesEngland23Bowler175,000
219Brendon SimmonsEngland19Bowler175,000
220Neil BrandSouth Africa26Batter175,000
221Tony De ZorziSouth Africa25Batter175,000
222Farhaan BehardienSouth Africa39Batter175,000
223Tion WebsterWest Indies27Batter175,000
224Petrus van BiljonSouth Africa36Batter175,000
225Raynard van TonderSouth Africa24Batter175,000
226Unmukt ChandUSA29Batter175,000
227Eben BothaSouth Africa23Batter175,000
228Hanno KotzeSouth Africa28Batter175,000
229Stiaan van ZylSouth Africa35Batter175,000
230Codi YusufSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
231Eathan BoschSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
232Evan JonesSouth Africa26All-rounder175,000
233Jason SmithSouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
234Kyle SimmondsSouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
235Malusi SibotoSouth Africa35All-rounder175,000
236Shane DadswellSouth Africa25All-rounder175,000
237Lahiru MadushankaSri Lanka30All-rounder425,000
238Danuska GunathilakaSri Lanka30All-rounder850,000
239Kamindu MendisSri Lanka24All-rounder425,000
240Ramon SimmondsWest Indies21Bowler175,000
241Dominic LeechEngland21Bowler175,000
242Steve FinnEngland33Bowler425,000
243Shapoor ZadranAfghanistan35Bowler425,000
244Adrian NeillScotland28Bowler175,000
245Kyle PhillipUSA25Bowler425,000
246Shaaron LewisWest Indies24Bowler425,000
247Gus AtkinsonEngland24Bowler175,000
248Khwezi GumedeSouth Africa23Bowler175,000
249Timm Van Der GugtenNetherlands31Bowler175,000
250Nealan HeerdenSouth Africa25Bowler175,000
251Renaldo MeyerSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
252Joe DenlyEngland36Batter425,000
253Daniel DrummondEngland29Batter425,000
254Hassan EisakhilAfghanistan16Batter850,000
255Steven TaylorUSA29Batter425,000
256Adam HoseEngland30Batter425,000
257Jordan HermannSouth Africa21Batter175,000
258Babar HayatHong Kong30Batter425,000
259Dominic HendricksSouth Africa32Batter175,000
260Joshua RichardsSouth Africa24Batter175,000
261Ernest KemmSouth Africa32Batter175,000
262Mohammed VallieSouth Africa33Batter175,000
263George HeerdenSouth Africa19Batter175,000
264Rahkeem CornwallWest Indies29All-rounder425,000
265James FullerEngland32All-rounder425,000
266Mihlali MpongwanaSouth Africa22All-rounder175,000
267Aviwe MgijimaSouth Africa34All-rounder175,000
268Patrick BothaSouth Africa32All-rounder175,000
269Patrick KrugerSouth Africa27All-rounder175,000
270Ruan SwardtSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
271Keith DudgeonSouth Africa27All-rounder175,000
272Jordan MorrisSouth Africa23All-rounder175,000
273Curtis CampherIreland23All-rounder175,000
274Nyeem YoungWest Indies22All-rounder175,000
275Terrance HindsWest Indies30All-rounder175,000
276Thando NtiniSouth Africa22Bowler175,000
277Kerwin MungrooSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
278Hershell AmericaSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
279Nhlakanipho MpungoseSouth Africa23Bowler175,000
280Tshepo MorekiSouth Africa28Bowler175,000
281Andrew RasemeneSouth Africa27Bowler175,000
282Basheer WaltersSouth Africa36Bowler175,000
283Siyabulela PlaatjieSouth Africa21Bowler175,000
284Liyema WaquSouth Africa18Bowler175,000
285Zakhele QwabeSouth Africa34Bowler175,000
286Pramod MadushanSri Lanka29Bowler175,000
287Vishwa FernandoSri Lanka31Bowler350 000
288Shahidullah KamalAfghanistan23All-rounder175,000
289Samiullah ShinwariAfghanistan35All-rounder850,000
290Bilal SahakAfghanistan18All-rounder850,000
291Gareth DelanyIreland25All-rounder175,000
292Beyers SwanepoelSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
293Matthew FordeWest Indies20All-rounder175,000
294Colin ArchibaldWest Indies26All-rounder425,000
295Ethan CunninghamSouth Africa19All-rounder175,000
296Jack LeaningEngland29All-rounder425,000
297Arron LilleyEngland31All-rounder175,000
298Bamanye XenxeSouth Africa25All-rounder175,000
299Shaylen PillaySouth Africa28All-rounder175,000
300Michael CopelandSouth Africa20All-rounder175,000
301Malcolm NofalSouth Africa31All-rounder175,000
302Michael ErlankSouth Africa32All-rounder175,000
303Sean WhiteheadSouth Africa25All-rounder175,000
304Benjamin WardSouth Africa24All-rounder175,000
305Jan CoetzerSouth Africa20All-rounder175,000
306Jurie SnymanSouth Africa27All-rounder175,000
307Heath RichardsSouth Africa21All-rounder175,000
308Reuben ToitSouth Africa18All-rounder175,000
309Michael LeaskScotland32All-rounder175,000
310Ramesh MendisSri Lanka27All-rounder425,000
311Subasinghe PriyanjanSri Lanka33All-rounder425,000
312Dushan HemanthaSri Lanka28All-rounder175,000
313Suminda LakshanSri Lanka25All-rounder175,000
314Dhananjaya LakshanSri Lanka24All-rounder350 000
315Ryan BurlZimbabwe28All-rounder175,000
316Aryan DuttNetherlands19All-rounder175,000
317Mckenny ClarkeWest Indies19All-rounder175,000
318Aubrey SwanepoelSouth Africa33All-rounder175,000
SA20 Auction Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Information

Who will conduct the SA20 Auction?

Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley will be the auctioneer for the SA20 Auction.

When and where is the SA20 Auction taking place?

The Auction takes place on Sunday (September 19) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will SA20 Auction start?

The auction starts at 2 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST) on Sunday (September 19).

Where and how to watch the SA20 Auction?

The Auction will be broadcast live on SuperSport and can be followed on the SA20 website.

The live streaming of the SA20 Auction will be available on the SA20 YouTube Channel.

SA20 Teams and Players List So Far

MI Cape Town

PlayerCountryRole
Devald BrevisSouth AfricaBatter
Liam LivingstoneEnglandAll-rounder
Sam CurranEnglandAll-rounder
Rashid KhanAfghanistanBowler
Kagiso RabadaSouth AfricaBowler

Joburg Super King

PlayerCountryRole
Faf Du Plessis (captain)South AfricaBatter
Moeen AliEnglandAll-rounder
Romario ShepherdWest IndiesAll-rounder
Maheesh TheekshanaSri LankaBowler
Gerald CoetzeeSouth AfricaBowler

Durban's Super Giants

PlayerCountryRole
Quinton de KockSouth AfricaWicketkeeper
Kyle MayersWest IndiesAll-rounder
Jason HolderWest IndiesAll-rounder
Prenelan SubrayenSouth AfricaAll-rounder
Reece TopleyEnglandBowler

Paarl Royals

PlayerCountryRole
David MillerSouth AfricaBatter
Jos ButtlerEnglandWicketkeeper
Corbin BoschSouth AfricaAll-rounder
Obed McCoyWest IndiesBowler

Pretoria Capitals

PlayerCountryRole
Migael PretoriusSouth AfricaAll-rounder
Anrich NortjeSouth AfricaBowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

PlayerCountryRole
Aiden MarkramSouth AfricaBatter
Ottniel BaartmanSouth AfricaBowler

Published On September 13, 2022

