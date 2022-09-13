SA20 Auction: Players List, Base Price, Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Information
A total of 318 players including overseas stars are set to go under the hammer during the player auction or draft for the upcoming inaugural edition of the SA20, the T20 league organized by Cricket South Africa.
The inaugural edition of the SA20 is set to be held next year during the January-February window with six teams all owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners set to battle for the title.
The six teams are: MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Durban's Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. 23 players have already been pre-signed by the franchises, and the teams will have a remaining salary budget of R34million ($2m) for the auction.
Eight players have been listed with the highest reserve price of R1.7million - Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham, Chamika Karunaratne, Odean Smith and Jayden Seales. Meanwhile, 52 players are registered under the second highest base price of R850,000.
Among the 52 in R850,000 in the list, 10 are South Africans - Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo.
The list also features former India batter Umukt Chand, who is currently competing as a player from USA, as well as 13 players from Afghanistan, 2 from Australia, 54 English players, 7 from Ireland, 4 New Zealanders, 30 Sri Lankans and 31 from West Indies.
Here is a look at the full list of players to be sold and all the important information about the SA20 Auction:
|Sl No.
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Reserve Price in ZAR
|1
|Henrich Klassen
|South Africa
|31
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|2
|Jimmy Neesham
|New Zealand
|32
|All-rounder
|1,700,000
|3
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|850,000
|4
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|26
|Bowler
|1,700,000
|5
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|32
|Bowler
|850,000
|6
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|850,000
|7
|Lungisani Ngidi
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|850,000
|8
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|22
|All-rounder
|175,000
|9
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|28
|Batter
|850,000
|10
|Tristan Stubbs
|South Africa
|22
|Batter
|175,000
|11
|Janneman Malan
|South Africa
|26
|Batter
|850,000
|12
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|850,000
|13
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|24
|Batter
|850,000
|14
|Jason Roy
|England
|32
|Batter
|1,700,000
|15
|Temba Bavuma
|South Africa
|32
|Batter
|850,000
|16
|Reeza Hendricks
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|850,000
|17
|Harry Brook
|England
|23
|Batter
|850,000
|18
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|36
|Batter
|1,700,000
|19
|Phil Salt
|England
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|850,000
|20
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|21
|Kyle Verreynne
|South Africa
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|22
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|23
|Dane Vilas
|South Africa
|37
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|24
|Ryan Rickelton
|South Africa
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|25
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|850,000
|26
|David Bedingham
|South Africa
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|27
|Dinesh Chandimal
|Sri Lanka
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|850,000
|28
|Peter Handscomb
|Australia
|31
|Wicketkeeper
|850,000
|29
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|26
|All-rounder
|1,700,000
|30
|Sean Williams
|Zimbabwe
|36
|All-rounder
|425,000
|31
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|32
|All-rounder
|850,000
|32
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|26
|All-rounder
|850,000
|33
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|34
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|175,000
|35
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|24
|All-rounder
|850,000
|36
|Brydon Carse
|England
|27
|All-rounder
|425,000
|37
|George Linde
|South Africa
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|38
|George Garton
|England
|25
|All-rounder
|425,000
|39
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|26
|Bowler
|850,000
|40
|Tymal Mills
|England
|30
|Bowler
|1,700,000
|41
|Kyle Abbott
|South Africa
|35
|Bowler
|175,000
|42
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|20
|Bowler
|850,000
|43
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|23
|Bowler
|425,000
|44
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|21
|Bowler
|1,700,000
|45
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|32
|Bowler
|175,000
|46
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|25
|Bowler
|425,000
|47
|Ollie Robinson
|England
|28
|Bowler
|850,000
|48
|Hardus Viljoen
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|49
|Lutho Sipamla
|South Africa
|24
|Bowler
|175,000
|50
|Matt Parkinson
|England
|26
|Bowler
|425,000
|51
|Adil Rashid
|England
|34
|Bowler
|1,700,000
|52
|Mason Crane
|England
|25
|Bowler
|425,000
|53
|Junaid Dawood
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|54
|Bjorn Fortuin
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|55
|Shaun Von Berg
|South Africa
|36
|Bowler
|175,000
|56
|Aaron Phangiso
|South Africa
|38
|Bowler
|175,000
|57
|Hayden Walsh
|West Indies
|30
|Bowler
|850,000
|58
|Simon Harmer
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|59
|Ross Taylor
|New Zeland
|38
|Batter
|850,000
|60
|Dean Elgar
|South Africa
|35
|Batter
|175,000
|61
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|23
|Batter
|850,000
|62
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|21
|Batter
|425,000
|63
|Keegan Petersen
|South Africa
|29
|Batter
|175,000
|64
|William George Jacks
|England
|24
|Batter
|850,000
|65
|Cameron Delport
|South Africa
|35
|Batter
|175,000
|66
|Avishka Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|24
|Batter
|850,000
|67
|Lendl Simmons
|West Indies
|37
|Batter
|850,000
|68
|Sarel Erwee
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|175,000
|69
|Jacobus Leus Du Plooy
|England
|27
|Batter
|175,000
|70
|Theunis De Bruyn
|South Africa
|30
|Batter
|175,000
|71
|Carlos Braithwaite
|West Indies
|34
|All-rounder
|850,000
|72
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|24
|All-rounder
|850,000
|73
|Craig Overton
|England
|28
|All-rounder
|850,000
|74
|Colin Ackermann
|Netherlands
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|75
|Jon-Jon Smuts
|South Africa
|34
|All-rounder
|175,000
|76
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|30
|All-rounder
|425,000
|77
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|850,000
|78
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|22
|All-rounder
|175,000
|79
|Akila Dhanajaya
|Sri Lanka
|29
|All-rounder
|850,000
|80
|Wiaan Mulder
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|81
|Chris Wood
|England
|32
|Bowler
|175,000
|82
|Lizaad Williams
|South Africa
|29
|Bowler
|175,000
|83
|Binura Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|27
|Bowler
|850,000
|84
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|85
|Tom Helm
|England
|28
|Bowler
|425,000
|86
|Nuwan Pradeep
|Sri Lanka
|36
|Bowler
|850,000
|87
|Junior Dala
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|88
|Duanne Olivier
|South Africa
|30
|Bowler
|175,000
|89
|Olly Stone
|England
|29
|Bowler
|850,000
|90
|Jonathan Bird
|South Africa
|21
|Batter
|175,000
|91
|Jordan Cox
|England
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|92
|Matthew Boast
|South Africa
|19
|Bowler
|175,000
|93
|Izharulhaq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|19
|Bowler
|175,000
|94
|Bryce Parsons
|South Africa
|21
|All-rounder
|175,000
|95
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|19
|All-rounder
|175,000
|96
|Andile Simelane
|South Africa
|19
|All-rounder
|175,000
|97
|Celeb Seleka
|South Africa
|20
|Bowler
|175,000
|98
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|22
|Bowler
|175,000
|99
|Tiaan van Vuuren
|South Africa
|21
|All-rounder
|175,000
|100
|Grant Roelofsen
|South Africa
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|101
|Mohammad Shahzad
|Afghanistan
|35
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|102
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|103
|Andris Gous
|South Africa
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|104
|Adam Rossington
|England
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|105
|Connor Esterhuizen
|South Africa
|21
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|106
|Ben Dunk
|Australia
|35
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|107
|Ruan Hassbroek
|South Africa
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|108
|Jake Lintott
|England
|29
|Bowler
|425,000
|109
|Lakshan Sandakan
|Sri Lanka
|31
|Bowler
|175,000
|110
|Mark Watt
|Scotland
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|111
|Siyabonga Mahima
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|112
|Tom Hartley
|England
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|113
|Gudakesh Motie
|West Indies
|27
|Bowler
|425,000
|114
|Fawad Ahmed
|Australia
|40
|Bowler
|850,000
|115
|Jeffery Vandersay
|Sri Lanka
|32
|Bowler
|425,000
|116
|Tshepo Ntuli
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|117
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|118
|Nuwan Tushara
|Sri Lanka
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|119
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|27
|Bowler
|175,000
|120
|Matthew Potts
|England
|24
|Bowler
|850,000
|121
|Glenton Stuurman
|South Africa
|30
|Bowler
|175,000
|122
|Asitha Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|123
|Marchant De Lange
|England
|32
|Bowler
|850,000
|124
|Ziyaad Abrahams
|South Africa
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|125
|Alfred Mothoa
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|126
|David Payne
|England
|31
|Bowler
|425,000
|127
|Mbulelo Budaza
|South Africa
|29
|Bowler
|175,000
|128
|Chandrasekara Rajitha
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Bowler
|850,000
|129
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|24
|Batter
|175,000
|130
|Adam Lyth
|England
|35
|Batter
|850,000
|131
|Matthew Breetzke
|South Africa
|24
|Batter
|175,000
|132
|Mitchell van Buuren
|South Africa
|24
|Batter
|175,000
|133
|Sharmarh Brooks
|West Indies
|34
|Batter
|850,000
|134
|Wesley Marshall
|South Africa
|28
|Batter
|175,000
|135
|Sam Hain
|England
|27
|Batter
|175,000
|136
|Wiaan Lubbe
|South Africa
|30
|Batter
|175,000
|137
|Kieran Powell
|West Indies
|32
|Batter
|425,000
|138
|Marco Marais
|South Africa
|29
|Batter
|175,000
|139
|Paul Walter
|England
|28
|All-rounder
|425,000
|140
|Delano Potgieter
|South Africa
|26
|All-rounder
|175,000
|141
|Tom Abell
|England
|28
|All-rounder
|850,000
|142
|Thomas Kaber
|South Africa
|30
|All-rounder
|175,000
|143
|George Dockrell
|Ireland
|30
|All-rounder
|425,000
|144
|Sibonelo Makhanya
|South Africa
|26
|All-rounder
|175,000
|145
|Dhananjaya De Silva
|Sri Lanka
|31
|All-rounder
|850,000
|146
|Aya Gqamane
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|175,000
|147
|Roelof van Der Merwe
|Netherlands
|38
|All-rounder
|175,000
|148
|Diego Rosier
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|149
|Steve Eskinazi
|England
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|150
|Clyde Fortuin
|South Africa
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|151
|Heino Kuhn
|South Africa
|38
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|152
|Tom Moores
|England
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|153
|Jean Du Plessis
|South Africa
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|154
|Nicholas Bergh
|South Africa
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|155
|Denesh Ramdin
|West Indies
|37
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|156
|Rudi Second
|South Africa
|33
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|157
|Alex Davies
|England
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|425,000
|158
|Gihahn Cloete
|South Africa
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|159
|Dane Paterson
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|160
|Hamid Hasan
|Afghanistan
|35
|Bowler
|425,000
|161
|Stefan Tait
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|162
|Brad Evans
|Zimbabwe
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|163
|Achille Cloete
|South Africa
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|164
|Carmi Le Roux
|South Africa
|29
|Bowler
|175,000
|165
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|24
|Bowler
|175,000
|166
|Sam Cook
|England
|25
|Bowler
|425,000
|167
|Mitchell Mcclenaghan
|New Zeland
|36
|Bowler
|850,000
|168
|Johannes Hendrik van Dyk
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|169
|Joshua Bishop
|West Indies
|22
|Bowler
|175,000
|170
|Callum Parkinson
|England
|26
|Bowler
|175,000
|171
|Todd Astle
|New Zeland
|36
|Bowler
|425,000
|172
|Tsepo Ndwandwa
|South Africa
|27
|Bowler
|175,000
|173
|Dyllan Matthews
|South Africa
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|174
|Odirile Modimokoane
|South Africa
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|175
|Johannes Diseko
|South Africa
|32
|Bowler
|175,000
|176
|Paskuwal Kaushal
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Bowler
|425,000
|177
|Khaya Zondo
|South Africa
|32
|Batter
|175,000
|178
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|Afghanistan
|28
|Batter
|850,000
|179
|Lesiba Ngoepe
|South Africa
|29
|Batter
|175,000
|180
|Pieter Malan
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|175,000
|181
|Chandrapaul Hamraj
|West Indies
|29
|Batter
|425,000
|182
|Zubayr Hamza
|South Africa
|27
|Batter
|175,000
|183
|Gerhard Erasmus
|Namibia
|27
|Batter
|175,000
|184
|Richard Levi
|South Africa
|34
|Batter
|175,000
|185
|Tom Lammonby
|England
|22
|Batter
|425,000
|186
|Marques Ackerman
|South Africa
|26
|Batter
|175,000
|187
|Ferisco Adams
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|175,000
|188
|Matt Critchley
|England
|26
|All-rounder
|425,000
|189
|Gerrit Snyman
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|190
|Imraan Manack
|South Africa
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|191
|Mark Adair
|Ireland
|26
|All-rounder
|175,000
|192
|Senuran Muthusamy
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|193
|Jordan Clark
|England
|32
|All-rounder
|425,000
|194
|Dayyaan Galiem
|South Africa
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|195
|Sharafuddin Ashraf
|Afghanistan
|27
|All-rounder
|850,000
|196
|Christiaan Jonker
|South Africa
|36
|All-rounder
|175,000
|197
|Matthew Cross
|Scotland
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|198
|Sinethemba Qeshile
|South Africa
|23
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|199
|Amir Jangoo
|West Indies
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|200
|Cameron Shekleton
|South Africa
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|201
|Devon Thomas
|West Indies
|34
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|202
|Rubin Hermann
|South Africa
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|203
|Lorcan Tucker
|Ireland
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|204
|Ricardo Vasconcelos
|England
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|205
|Slade van Staden
|South Africa
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|206
|Lewis Mcmanus
|England
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|207
|Ronan Hermann
|South Africa
|19
|Wicketkeeper
|175,000
|208
|George Scrimshaw
|England
|24
|Bowler
|425,000
|209
|Okuhle Cele
|South Africa
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|210
|Pat Brown
|England
|24
|Bowler
|175,000
|211
|Eldred Hawken
|South Africa
|33
|Bowler
|175,000
|212
|Jake Ball
|England
|31
|Bowler
|850,000
|213
|Gideon Peters
|South Africa
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|214
|Kesrick Williams
|West Indies
|32
|Bowler
|425,000
|215
|Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|South Africa
|27
|Bowler
|175,000
|216
|Shehan Madhushanka
|Sri Lanka
|27
|Bowler
|175,000
|217
|Michael Hogan
|England
|41
|Bowler
|850,000
|218
|Henry Brookes
|England
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|219
|Brendon Simmons
|England
|19
|Bowler
|175,000
|220
|Neil Brand
|South Africa
|26
|Batter
|175,000
|221
|Tony De Zorzi
|South Africa
|25
|Batter
|175,000
|222
|Farhaan Behardien
|South Africa
|39
|Batter
|175,000
|223
|Tion Webster
|West Indies
|27
|Batter
|175,000
|224
|Petrus van Biljon
|South Africa
|36
|Batter
|175,000
|225
|Raynard van Tonder
|South Africa
|24
|Batter
|175,000
|226
|Unmukt Chand
|USA
|29
|Batter
|175,000
|227
|Eben Botha
|South Africa
|23
|Batter
|175,000
|228
|Hanno Kotze
|South Africa
|28
|Batter
|175,000
|229
|Stiaan van Zyl
|South Africa
|35
|Batter
|175,000
|230
|Codi Yusuf
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|231
|Eathan Bosch
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|232
|Evan Jones
|South Africa
|26
|All-rounder
|175,000
|233
|Jason Smith
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|234
|Kyle Simmonds
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|235
|Malusi Siboto
|South Africa
|35
|All-rounder
|175,000
|236
|Shane Dadswell
|South Africa
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|237
|Lahiru Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|30
|All-rounder
|425,000
|238
|Danuska Gunathilaka
|Sri Lanka
|30
|All-rounder
|850,000
|239
|Kamindu Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|24
|All-rounder
|425,000
|240
|Ramon Simmonds
|West Indies
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|241
|Dominic Leech
|England
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|242
|Steve Finn
|England
|33
|Bowler
|425,000
|243
|Shapoor Zadran
|Afghanistan
|35
|Bowler
|425,000
|244
|Adrian Neill
|Scotland
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|245
|Kyle Phillip
|USA
|25
|Bowler
|425,000
|246
|Shaaron Lewis
|West Indies
|24
|Bowler
|425,000
|247
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|24
|Bowler
|175,000
|248
|Khwezi Gumede
|South Africa
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|249
|Timm Van Der Gugten
|Netherlands
|31
|Bowler
|175,000
|250
|Nealan Heerden
|South Africa
|25
|Bowler
|175,000
|251
|Renaldo Meyer
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|252
|Joe Denly
|England
|36
|Batter
|425,000
|253
|Daniel Drummond
|England
|29
|Batter
|425,000
|254
|Hassan Eisakhil
|Afghanistan
|16
|Batter
|850,000
|255
|Steven Taylor
|USA
|29
|Batter
|425,000
|256
|Adam Hose
|England
|30
|Batter
|425,000
|257
|Jordan Hermann
|South Africa
|21
|Batter
|175,000
|258
|Babar Hayat
|Hong Kong
|30
|Batter
|425,000
|259
|Dominic Hendricks
|South Africa
|32
|Batter
|175,000
|260
|Joshua Richards
|South Africa
|24
|Batter
|175,000
|261
|Ernest Kemm
|South Africa
|32
|Batter
|175,000
|262
|Mohammed Vallie
|South Africa
|33
|Batter
|175,000
|263
|George Heerden
|South Africa
|19
|Batter
|175,000
|264
|Rahkeem Cornwall
|West Indies
|29
|All-rounder
|425,000
|265
|James Fuller
|England
|32
|All-rounder
|425,000
|266
|Mihlali Mpongwana
|South Africa
|22
|All-rounder
|175,000
|267
|Aviwe Mgijima
|South Africa
|34
|All-rounder
|175,000
|268
|Patrick Botha
|South Africa
|32
|All-rounder
|175,000
|269
|Patrick Kruger
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|175,000
|270
|Ruan Swardt
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|271
|Keith Dudgeon
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|175,000
|272
|Jordan Morris
|South Africa
|23
|All-rounder
|175,000
|273
|Curtis Campher
|Ireland
|23
|All-rounder
|175,000
|274
|Nyeem Young
|West Indies
|22
|All-rounder
|175,000
|275
|Terrance Hinds
|West Indies
|30
|All-rounder
|175,000
|276
|Thando Ntini
|South Africa
|22
|Bowler
|175,000
|277
|Kerwin Mungroo
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|278
|Hershell America
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|279
|Nhlakanipho Mpungose
|South Africa
|23
|Bowler
|175,000
|280
|Tshepo Moreki
|South Africa
|28
|Bowler
|175,000
|281
|Andrew Rasemene
|South Africa
|27
|Bowler
|175,000
|282
|Basheer Walters
|South Africa
|36
|Bowler
|175,000
|283
|Siyabulela Plaatjie
|South Africa
|21
|Bowler
|175,000
|284
|Liyema Waqu
|South Africa
|18
|Bowler
|175,000
|285
|Zakhele Qwabe
|South Africa
|34
|Bowler
|175,000
|286
|Pramod Madushan
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Bowler
|175,000
|287
|Vishwa Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|31
|Bowler
|350 000
|288
|Shahidullah Kamal
|Afghanistan
|23
|All-rounder
|175,000
|289
|Samiullah Shinwari
|Afghanistan
|35
|All-rounder
|850,000
|290
|Bilal Sahak
|Afghanistan
|18
|All-rounder
|850,000
|291
|Gareth Delany
|Ireland
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|292
|Beyers Swanepoel
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|293
|Matthew Forde
|West Indies
|20
|All-rounder
|175,000
|294
|Colin Archibald
|West Indies
|26
|All-rounder
|425,000
|295
|Ethan Cunningham
|South Africa
|19
|All-rounder
|175,000
|296
|Jack Leaning
|England
|29
|All-rounder
|425,000
|297
|Arron Lilley
|England
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|298
|Bamanye Xenxe
|South Africa
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|299
|Shaylen Pillay
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|300
|Michael Copeland
|South Africa
|20
|All-rounder
|175,000
|301
|Malcolm Nofal
|South Africa
|31
|All-rounder
|175,000
|302
|Michael Erlank
|South Africa
|32
|All-rounder
|175,000
|303
|Sean Whitehead
|South Africa
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|304
|Benjamin Ward
|South Africa
|24
|All-rounder
|175,000
|305
|Jan Coetzer
|South Africa
|20
|All-rounder
|175,000
|306
|Jurie Snyman
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|175,000
|307
|Heath Richards
|South Africa
|21
|All-rounder
|175,000
|308
|Reuben Toit
|South Africa
|18
|All-rounder
|175,000
|309
|Michael Leask
|Scotland
|32
|All-rounder
|175,000
|310
|Ramesh Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|27
|All-rounder
|425,000
|311
|Subasinghe Priyanjan
|Sri Lanka
|33
|All-rounder
|425,000
|312
|Dushan Hemantha
|Sri Lanka
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|313
|Suminda Lakshan
|Sri Lanka
|25
|All-rounder
|175,000
|314
|Dhananjaya Lakshan
|Sri Lanka
|24
|All-rounder
|350 000
|315
|Ryan Burl
|Zimbabwe
|28
|All-rounder
|175,000
|316
|Aryan Dutt
|Netherlands
|19
|All-rounder
|175,000
|317
|Mckenny Clarke
|West Indies
|19
|All-rounder
|175,000
|318
|Aubrey Swanepoel
|South Africa
|33
|All-rounder
|175,000
Who will conduct the SA20 Auction?
Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley will be the auctioneer for the SA20 Auction.
When and where is the SA20 Auction taking place?
The Auction takes place on Sunday (September 19) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.
What time will SA20 Auction start?
The auction starts at 2 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST) on Sunday (September 19).
Where and how to watch the SA20 Auction?
The Auction will be broadcast live on SuperSport and can be followed on the SA20 website.
The live streaming of the SA20 Auction will be available on the SA20 YouTube Channel.
MI Cape Town
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Devald Brevis
|South Africa
|Batter
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|All-rounder
|Sam Curran
|England
|All-rounder
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|Bowler
Joburg Super King
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Faf Du Plessis (captain)
|South Africa
|Batter
|Moeen Ali
|England
|All-rounder
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|Bowler
Durban's Super Giants
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Prenelan Subrayen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Reece Topley
|England
|Bowler
Paarl Royals
|Player
|Country
|Role
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Batter
|Jos Buttler
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|Bowler
Pretoria Capitals
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Migael Pretorius
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|Batter
|Ottniel Baartman
|South Africa
|Bowler