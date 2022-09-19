SA20: Full Squad of Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Paarl, Eastern Cape After Auction; Price List

Johannesburg, September 19: SA20 auction saw some intense action on Monday (September 19) as six teams vied to acquire the best of T20 talents from South Africa and from the rest of the world.

The six teams in fray wer — MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants.

Of course, all those franchises have been owned by the teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) as their respective names suggested.

A few players were signed ahead of the SA20 auction through player picks, and the maximum strength of each squad has been stipulated at 17.

Here is a look at the full squads and price list of players of all 6 teams in the SA20, as the inaugural edition will kickstart in January 2023.