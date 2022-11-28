SA20 League: MI Cape Town star Dewald Brevis looks to play along side big players

Johannesburg, November 28: South African under-19 batting sensation Dewald Brevis said fans can expect some fireworks in the upcoming SA20 league, his country's domestic franchise T20 league.

Brevis also said that he cannot wait to share the dressing room with some of the biggest players in the game during the SA20.

“I think this tournament is going to be amazing. All these players coming to South Africa, the cricket is going to be very strong. It is going to be very competitive.

People must be ready, because there is going to be lots of fireworks, lots of boundaries, lots of wickets,” said Brevis.

Dewald Brevis was destined for greatness ever since he picked up a cricket bat before he could hardly walk.

Due to his resemblance to Proteas and Indian Premier League legend AB de Villiers, his rise to fame grew even faster with the nickname "Baby AB" gaining traction fast.

He has, of course, in a very short space of time captured the attention of cricket followers globally with his record-breaking feats.

The former Afrikaans Hoerskool (Affies) learner blazed through the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the SA U19 team in the Caribbean last year, where he surpassed India's Shikhar Dhawan's all-time record for the most runs at the tournament, with a total of 506.

This set in motion a string of events that has seen Brevis become a much-sought after signature for T20 franchise teams around the world, including Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The youngster has thus far lived up to his billing and recently returned home to rubberstamp his immense potential with a record-breaking 162 off just 57 balls, which included 13 sixes and 13 fours, for the Titans in Cricket SA's T20 Challenge.

It is such feats that has MI Cape Town followers salivating at the prospect of Brevis turning on the magic at Newlands in the upcoming SA20, but nobody is more excited than the teenager himself for the tournament's opening game on January 10 against the Paarl Royals.

“It is a dream come true. It has always been my dream to represent Mumbai Indians, and now MI Cape Town, and to be able to play on the big stage because the crowds are massive, and I really enjoy it,” Brevis said.

Despite cricket's entire stratosphere being virtually his oyster, Brevis remains humble and values the prospect of being able to tap into the intellectual capacity of senior internationals such as Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan.

“It is absolutely amazing!” Brevis said. "Who better to pick their brains, and get advice from? I cannot wait to share a dressing room and a field with them,” he added.

The clash between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will open the inaugural session of the SA20 in Cape Town, with Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium due to host the final of the inaugural season of the 33-match tournament.

The SA20 will take place from January 10 to February 11, 2023, but it will be interrupted from January 25 to February 1 since South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODIs.

The SA20 final will be played on February 11, but the event will be split by South Africa hosting England for three Super League ODIs. Johannesburg will also be hosting the final on February 11, which has a reserve day in place, alongside the two semifinals.

The Six clubs are competing in the league: MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which is the squad that represents Gqeberha.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcast live exclusively on Viacom18 Sports, India's newest sports network, to India's cricket-loving and passionate fanbase. SA20 tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online through the Ticketpro website.