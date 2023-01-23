Kapil Dev gives his verdict on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli GOAT Debate

The netizens of India are engrossed in the comparison of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli throughout the years.

There have been numerous debates regarding the supremacy of these two batters, and we still indulge ourselves in comparing them.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both are stalwarts of their own generations. While a boy wonder Sachin became the cricketing god of an entire nation, Virat Kohli has mesmerized an entire generation with his paramount batting prowess.

With Kohli's recent reinvention of form, those comparison tugs-of-war have taken pace yet again. Kohli is just three ODI centuries away from equalling Sachin's 49 ODI hundreds and has started 2023 in sublime fashion. And the 'GOAT' debate has resurfaced once again.

And former Indian captain Kapil Dev was asked about the same recently. Kapil Dev, who captained India in the 1983 World Cup winning campaign, gave his reply in his familiar flamboyant manner.