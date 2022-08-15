India at 75: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma lead sports fraternity to greet nation on Independence Day 2022

New Delhi, Aug 15: Patriotic fever has gripped the entire nation as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15). The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic heritage building.

Every prominent athlete in the country took to his/her social media handle to wish fellow countrymen on Independence Day and joined the celebrations.

Former India cricketer and Bharat Ratna Awardee Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day."

"To all of my fellow Indians, a very happy #IndependenceDay. May our #Tiranga keep flying high. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga," wrote star India table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Senior India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay."

Former India hockey player Dhanraj Pillay tweeted, "To All My Indians Happy Independence Day."

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared an image from the past and greeted all.

Legendary paralympian Devendra Jhajharia also took to his Twitter handle to greet fellow Indians.

India woman hockey player Lalremsiami - who won a bronze medal in the just concluded CWG 2022 - wrote, "The tricolour is the identity of every Indian. So, let's fly high our identity by creating a #MomentWithTiranga. Chalo lehraye #HarGharTiranga."

Indian hockey player Rani Rampal also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day. #Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav."

Current India cricket captain Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं."