IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League's history at the IPL 2023 auction.

The England all-rounder was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 18.5 crore. Chennai Super Kings fought hard for the player, but in the end it was Punjab who prevailed to land their former player.

Sam Curran rose from some difficult period in recent times. The stylish English all-rounder was part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the yesteryears, but didn't play in the last edition.

A new look Sam Curran has made some crucial changes in his game that have yielded success. His death bowling ability, wicket-taking prowess will make him a mainstay in the bowling lineup. Besides that, Curran is a hard-hitting batter lower down the order and can play as a finisher. His recent heroics in the T20 World Cup for England further escalated his demand prior to the auction and teams were touted to break the bank for the 24-year-old. He will be a fantastic addition to the PBKS squad.

Sam Curran IPL Stats:

Matches: 32

Runs: 337

Highest: 55

Strike Rate: 150

Wickets: 32

Best Bowling: 4/11

Economy: 9.2

Former Australia player Simon Katich hailed the decision of Sam Curran going to PBKS, and thinks he will be a perfect addition to their squad.

"Yeah, no surprises for Sam Curran, he's had a fantastic 2022 around the world. He obviously missed last year with his back injury but at 24 years of age, there's a huge upside to him. He's a competitor and obviously, he's played for Punjab Kings before so I think he's a good pick for them," Katich said.