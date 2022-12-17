Sam Curran: Four IPL teams who will look to sign the prized England all-rounder in the auction

Today we take a look at four IPL franchises that may end up landing Sam Curran in the upcoming auction-

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the auction with the biggest purse. Hence they will have a numerical advantage in getting Curran. Sunrisers have missed a genuine all-rounder since the departures of Rashid Khan and Jason Holder, and would like to get Curran under their ranks. Curran can give them a solid four overs with the ball, and can be handy with the bat as well. Hence, Sunrisers quite surely will be going for the player.

Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings are another team who may aim to have Curran in the squad. The arrival of the Englishman will balance them big time, especially after the release of Odean Smith. Curran has also played for the Punjab franchise in the past, hence it would be a homecoming for the all-rounder as well. He can be added ammunition in their middle order with the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, a pair that has done well in the previous IPL.

Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians do have a decent kitty as they prepare for the auction. And they are in need of an all-rounder. The everpresent Kieron Pollard has ended his IPL career and MI will have to fill the void of the flamboyant Caribbean. It will be a huge task for anyone to compensate the role Pollard played in the Mumbai squad, but Curran has the potential to do so. They will have Jofra Archer into the squad from the 2023 IPL, and Curran alongside the former Rajasthan player can make MI a force going forward in the next few seasons.

Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings have an issue to sort out, which is Dwayne Bravo. The calypso king has called it a day in IPL cricket and that leaves another monumental void in MS Dhoni's squad. Curran has played for the CSK and will be tempted to return there and thrive under the guidance of MS Dhoni. He can be a perfect addition for them given his pedigree with the ball, a type of player that will definitely bolster the Chennai squad. Chennai have some areas to cover in this auction - that includes the likes of an all-rounder and a couple of pacers, and the prospect of Sam Curran can cover both bases.