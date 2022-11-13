Sam Curran: From Commentator in 2021 to Player of the Tournament in World Cup 2022

Melbourne, November 13: Sam Curran etched a fine remarkable comeback story that is so endearing in sport during a nippy night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13).

A year ago, Curran was not even in England T20 squad for the World Cup held in the UAE because of an injury. Curran watched his brother Tom playing the World Cup from the commentary box then.

A lot of people thought that even the career of Curran was in jeopardy back then but the England support system wrapped him in cottonwool as the all-rounder regained his fitness and place in the team’s white ball set up.

The England management’s faith in Curran paid back in gold in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as the left-arm pacer led the team’s bowing attack with determination.

He does not have the searing pace of some of his contemporaries but Curran more than negotiate for it with control, accuracy and variety.

It was so visible in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was head and shoulders above the rest of the bowlers, bagging 13 wickets from 6 matches and his economy of 6.52 was just behind Adil Rashid’s 6.12 for England.

In the final against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (November 13), Curran applied breaks on the Men in Green picking up 3 wickets. It was enough for him to get qualified as Player of the Final even ahead of Ben Stokes who made a vital fifty.

Curran said: “I don't think I should be getting this, the way Stokesy played there... we're going to enjoy this occasion, very special.

Advertisement

“They had big square boundaries, so into the wicket, it offered for the seamers, nipping around and a challenge for the chase. The way I bowl, I go into the wicket with my slower balls and keep the batsmen guessing. World Champions, how good!”

Curran was not hesitant to shower praise on Stokes as well. “People question him, but there's no questioning him... he's the man!”

But for now, Curran can cherish those moments with a lot of fondness and satisfaction. After all, he is the Player of The Tournament too.