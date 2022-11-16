Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik to host talkshow: Celebrity couple slammed for spreading divorce rumour for publicity

New Delhi, Nov 15: Amid speculations of their possible split, the celebrity couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are reportedly going to host a show together. An OTT platform in Pakistan has roped in sporting superstars as the hosts of a reality show titled and titled it 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

The announcement of the show puts the rumours that all is not well between the couple to rest. A section of fans on social media isn't amused with the Indian tennis great and the Pakistani cricketer for spreading rumours of their divorce on social media for publicity. Reports were doing the rounds in Indian, as well as Pakistani media, that the power couple is on the verge of ending their 12-year-long marriage.

It was reported that the couple - who have a son out of their marriage - have started living separately for some time. Sania was reported to be living in the UAE while Malik was in Pakistan.

Some friends close to the couple even went on to claim that the confirmation of Sania and Shoaib's divorce is just a formality as they have started living alone. It was reported that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on her wife while having an affair outside of marriage last year.

Advertisement

The reports of their separation saddened their fans and they were hoping that the couple would sort things out and stay together. However, the recent development has left the netizens unimpressed and criticised them for using divorce as a ploy for a publicity stunt.

A netizen wrote, "Publicity stunt tha Matlab kya jo itne din se feeds aa rahi thi separation ki" while another person wrote, "So divorce was for publicity purposes, shame."

Another user wrote on Twitter, "So the divorce story is a publicity stunt. All for TRP."

"This divorce thing was all publicity for talkshow," tweeted another user.

Sania - who had earlier claimed that she'll be retiring from international tennis in 2022 - later announced that her plans have changed. She had been sparking rumours of a possible rift and a fallout with her husband with her cryptic posts on social media.

The Hyderabadi tennis player wasn't tagging her husband in her posts well. She had also been sharing heartbreak posts, further fanning the rumours that her married life is going through a rough patch.

Sania turned 36 on November 15 and her husband took to his social media handle to wish his wife on her birthday.