Sanju Samson doubtful for the 2nd T20I in Pune after suffering knee issue

India may well be missing the services of Sanju Samson in Pune as they eye to seal the T20I series against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sanju Samson, who played the first match on Tuesday, has reportedly injured his knee and can be ruled out of the match in Pune.

The extent of the injury is so much that the player stayed in Mumbai to undergo scans and didn't travel with the team.

Sanju Samson Injury Reason:

The injury occurred after Samson attempted a dive to catch in the first over of the Sri Lanka chase on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for India and Pathum Nissanka managed a leading edge that flew to the mid-off region. Samson dived across and held to the ball, but the ball popped out of his grasp as the player touched the ground. He couldn't complete the catch but unfortunately managed to injure his knee.

The player, much to his credit, continued to be on the field, ignoring the issue. But later, he had swelling and the Kerala-born batter has been suggested for medical advice. It is learnt that the player may not be risked even if the injury is not a high-grade one.