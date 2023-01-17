Sarfaraz Khan responds with another century after selectors ignore him for India vs Australia series

New Delhi, Jan 17: Sarfaraz Khan continued with his fine form in the domestic circuit on Wednesday as the Mumbai batter scored yet another ton against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy group match at Feroze Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on Tuesday. The 25-year-old batter's 155-ball 125 was a statement of intent too as it came a day after Sarfaraz was overlooked for the Test team selection for the next month's Border-Gavaskar series at home.

Tuesday's knock was also his third century of the season as Sarfaraz entered the 2022-23 season with 900-plus runs in back-to-back season. His innings against Mumbai's traditional rivals came at a time when the visitors were reeling at 110/5. Mumbai eventually bundled out for 293.

Sarfaraz was all pumped up after scoring the century as he did his signature thigh-five celebration while pointing towards his teammates on the boundary line. The side's coach Amol Muzumdar doffed his hat at Sarfaraz in return.

Sarfaraz had his share of struggle during the innings as he was granted a life with a dropped catch. Among other star team members, Prithvi Shaw scored a splitfire 35-ball 40 while Ajinkya Rahane disappointed by scoring just 2 runs. Pranshu Vijayran was picking among Delhi bowlers with a spell of 4/66.

Sarfaraz Khan: The run machine

Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection has been hotly-debated in the Indian cricket circle as the batter has been scoring runs at a canter for over two seasons now. He amassed 1910 runs in 12 games, at a stunning average of 136.42, in two season; scoring seven centuries and 11 fifties as well. In the last three seasons, the Mumbai middle-order batter has scored 2289 runs in 22 innings with nine hundred and two double hundreds to his name.