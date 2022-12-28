Sarfaraz or Rizwan? Major confusion arises over Pakistans acting captain as Babar Azam misses with flu

There was confusion on the third day of the first test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't take the field on Wednesday as he was reportedly down with flu. The Pakistan captain was captured in the dressing room and there were questions about who will take on captaincy duties in the field.

And it looked like returning player Sarfaraz Ahmed was given the duties. The wicketkeeper, who made a return to the test side after almost four years, was handed the stand-in captain role in Babar's absence.

Sarfaraz was making DRS calls and got one right on target in Nauman Ali's bowling. Devon Conway was given not out by the onfield umpire. Sarfaraz took a call on the DRS and the decision was overturned after a successful review.

But the confusion initiated when Mohammed Rizwan started to take calls. Rizwan came on as a substitute fielder on the 3rd day and was seen having chats with bowlers and setting the fields. It created a dilemma among the viewers as the ICC rule clearly suggests a substitute fielder can't bowl or lead in a match.