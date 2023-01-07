Sarfraz hails his best century despite frustrating draw between Pakistan and New Zealand

Karachi, Jan 7: Sarfraz Ahmed believes his century on the final day of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi was the best of his career.

It was not enough to secure what would have been an unlikely win, though, with stumps on day five agonisingly called for bad light despite the hosts being just 15 runs short of their target, while New Zealand only needed one more wicket for victory.

Pakistan had been struggling on 80-5 as they chased a target of 319, but Sarfraz's terrific knock of 118 was ably supported by Saud Shakeel (32), who later added another partnership of 70 with Agha Salman (30) to almost take the win before the umpires called it with Pakistan on 304-9.

It was the fourth hundred of Sarfraz's Test career, justifying the decision to call him back into the team for this series, and he said after the draw: "Definitely I have more hundreds, but this was [my] fourth innings hundred and in the fourth innings. It is not easy to bat anywhere in the world, so I think this is my best hundred."

Sarfraz has an average of 38.85 from 51 Test appearances since his debut in 2010, and is just eight runs short of 3,000 as he ended the series with a total of 335 runs from four innings.

"I have been there with the team for four years and unfortunately I did not get a chance," he added. "But whatever cricket came my way, my effort was to keep playing my game and keep giving performances and if Allah wants then I would get an opportunity and I did get an opportunity.

"My state of mind wasn't very good when I came to bat the first time [in the series]. I was very tense, there was a lot of nerves. But the captain gave me a lot of confidence and the boys in the team gave me a lot of confidence. I backed my form from domestic cricket and had a good performance."

Michael Bracewell took 4-75, including the vital wickets of Sarfraz and Shakeel as New Zealand looked to close in on a win that would have secured them the series, which ended tied as both Tests culminated in draws.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee was in reflective mood, though, and praised Sarfraz for his defiance with the bat.

"We got ourselves to push for a win, but the way Sarfraz played sort of took the game away from us," he said. "It was a funny game, we saw in the end it was still up for grabs.

"We knew from the nature of the surface that things could happen late in the Test, Sarfraz was probably the difference, we could've won had we got them [out] earlier."