SAT20: Joburg Super Kings add Nandile, Wandile to support staff

Johannesburg, September 30: Joburg Super Kings have added Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali to the team's support staff for the SA20 League on Friday (September 30).

Wandile Gwavu, who has been the head coach of the Johannesburg based Lions team for the last three seasons, joins as an Assistant Coach.

Nandile Tyali, who is the Strength & Conditioning coach of the Lions, joins as the Assistant Strength & Conditioning coach of Joburg Super Kings.

“We welcome Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali to the Super Kings family. Their knowledge about local conditions and players will add great value to the team. We look forward to working with them in the SA20 league,” said Kasi Viswanathan, CSKCL CEO.

“I’m happy and thankful that I’ll be getting an opportunity to be part of the JSK family and work alongside world class coaches and players.

I am looking forward to the learnings and experiences that will be taking place during that month. Definitely looking forward to adding value and enjoying this great opportunity," said Wandile Gwavu.

“I am really excited to join the Joburg Super Kings support team. To work next to industry leaders and top players at this level is a challenge I am really looking forward to.

The Super Kings franchise is one of the most successful and professionally run franchises in global cricket and I look forward to adding value to the brand, coaches, players and all involved,” said Nandile Tyali.