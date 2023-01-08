Saurasish Lahiri Exclusive: Bengal stalwart speaks on Life as a Coach, Mukesh Kumar and incredible Surya

On Evolving as a Coach and his vision:

Saurasish Lahiri has just moved into the new role of coaching and already he has sharpened his skills under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at the NCA. And when MyKhel asked about his vision and learning curve, Saurasish was quick to admit he thinks differently now.

"I have a different role now. My first stint was with under-23 for the first three years. We reached three finals and won One Championship. Then I was promoted to the senior team's role and last year was my first year with Bengal's senior squad. We have played some very good cricket in the white ball and so far we have been good in red ball cricket."

Guidance from Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman:

"I am very young and I am learning this trade. I was fortunate to work with Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman at NCA when I was an intern as a bowling coach there. I have a little bit of experience now and I have been through many situations, and I want to learn from my experiences and mistakes. I believe the one who repeats one's mistakes the least, flies the highest, and I just try to implement that."

"I am preparing for my failure as well"

Lahiri also believes the anticipation of a coach has to be spot on. He says he is still learning the trade and elaborated perfectly on how he is equipping himself for a low-key moment in his coaching career.

"I have seen only success in my coaching career and I know there will be failure. So I am preparing myself for that as well as it is quite natural. I am very much aware of it and it will be a challenge for me to react accordingly when I face that situation. I am learning every day and I am passionate and focused about my job. My work will reflect through the players as I can't play in the 22 yards anymore. We have to take care of the future generation and through their success, our success will reflect."

Saurasish Lahiri on Mukesh Kumar:

Saurasish Lahiri has seen Mukesh Kumar closely. Mukesh plays for Bengal and was in the India squad for the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Mukesh was also bought by Delhi Capitals for a mammoth INR 5.5 crore in the recent IPL auction. And Saurasish only had praises for the Bengal spearhead-

"He has been an exceptional bowler. He has come from a very humble background. He showed his quality in the first instance and since then it's been a long journey. He has worked very hard, lost his father but kept on fighting to fulfil his father's dream. I believe he is a fantastic red-ball bowler. He got all the opportunities in T20Is, ODIs for India so far, but I am more than 100 PC sure that if he gets an opportunity to play in Test cricket, he will do well."