Shahid Afridi makes huge claim about India and slams PCB chairman

India hasn't played a bilateral series with Pakistan for 10 years now. Pakistan came to India in 2012 and that's been it in terms of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket. The last time these countries met in a match in India was in 2016, when the arch-rivals collided at the Eden Gardens in the T20 World Cup.

And recently, we have seen turmoil between the two countries cricket boards. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in October that India won't travel to Pakistan to play any cricket, and hinted that the scheduled Asia Cup can be shifted from Pakistan. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja replied with a threat to withdraw from the World Cup next year which is set to be played in India, if the Asia Cup is moved from Pakistan due to India's objections.

Amid this, the former players of both countries have maintained that sports have always been a linking factor between the two countries and perhaps both countries must rise beyond politics. And the latest to that list is former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Shahid Afridi has made a huge claim in a Pakistani cricketing outlet that Indians would be willing to watch the Pakistani players play in India and are big fans of Babar and co.

Advertisement

"The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket," Afridi was quoted as saying by CricPakistan.com.

"Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India," the former Pakistan player added.