Shardul Thakur stars for India with the Ball, picks up 3 Wickets in Two Overs in Indore

India are making inroads to complete a series whitewash against New Zealand as they are closing in on a victory in Indore.

Batting first, the men in blue scored a mammoth total of 385/9, courtesy of two centuries from Rohit Sharma (101 off 85 balls) and Shubman Gill (112 off 78 balls). Although India looked on course to score 400 and beyond, some wickets in the middle overs halted their progress.

Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya also helped India at the latter stages with a late flurry.

Shardul Thakur with the Bat:

Shardul Thakur scored a quickfire 25 off just 17 balls with the bat. He hit 3 boundaries and a six in that.

Shardul Thakur with the Ball:

In the New Zealand run chase, it was Shardul Thakur who again rose with the ball for India. Although the bowler started expensively, he came back with three wickets in two overs to give the Kiwis a massive blow in their quest. The visitors were 184/2 at the end of 25 overs as Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell was threatening with a fantastic partnership. But Shardul Thakur turned the tide in India's favour.

Shardul picked up Daryl Mitchell (24 off 31 balls) with a bouncer. The batter got a faint edge and Ishan Kishan completed a fine catch. Shardul struck immediately again as he picked up the Kiwis captain Tom Latham in the very next ball. The NZ skipper continued hos torrid period with the bat and the hosts came back into the game with those two quick wickets.

In his next over, he struck again as Glenn Phillips was the victim this time. Although Devon Conway was playing a blistering knock, the constant loss of partners at the other end inflicted a lot of damage to their hopes.

Shardul has so far bowled 6 overs and has picked up 3 wickets, conceding 45 runs. Despite being a touch expensive, his wicket-taking prowess has been pivotal so far for India to keep the Blackcaps at bay.